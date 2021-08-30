Fossil, which is known to make some of the best Android smartwatches, today announced the launch of the first wearables powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform. The Snapdragon Wear 4100+ was introduced in June last year, alongside the standard Snapdragon Wear 4100.

Even though it's not as powerful as the 5nm Exynos W920 chip inside the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ promises faster app load times and higher power efficiency than the previous generation Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

Fossil's new Gen 6 smartwatches come in two sizes: 42mm and 44mm. All variants feature a 1.28-inch circular AMOLED display with a pixel density of 326 PPI. They also boast an upgraded heart rate sensor that enables continuous tracking with improved signal accuracy. There's a new SpO2 sensor as well, capable of tracking an estimate of your blood oxygen levels.