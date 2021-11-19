Looking to upgrade the tech in your house? There are plenty of amazing smart home deals ahead of Black Friday, including this adorable Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle featuring a stand designed like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. It's the perfect fit for any Star Wars enthusiast and just livens up the décor. I mean look just at those ears.
While it may not be as advanced as the 4th Gen Echo Dot, it's nonetheless and excellent smart speaker with basically all of the same capabilities. You can get this bundle today for $23 off of its usual price, dropping it all the way down to $42 from its usual $65 price tag.
Save $23 on this Star Wars-themed Echo Dot bundle
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Baby Yoda stand $42
With Alexa-enabled voice controls, you can control other compatible smart home devices around the house, check the weather, and have Alexa answer any questions you can think of. Her voice may not sound exactly like little baby Grogu, but it's the thought that counts. Pick up this model for $23 off this holiday shopping season.
The 3rd Gen Echo Dot is one of its more compact models, so it can fit discretely on a counter top or coffee table in your living room. With improved speaker quality, voice controls, and a simplified setup, the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a must-have for smart home buyers. And if you're worried about it invading your privacy, there's a dedicated button to turn the microphone on and off.
.And if that's not enough for you, there are tons of deals on other smart home devices like Nest hubs, Firesticks, doorbells, cameras, and a lot more. Practically anything you can think of has been discounted ahead of Black Friday.
