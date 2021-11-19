Looking to upgrade the tech in your house? There are plenty of amazing smart home deals ahead of Black Friday, including this adorable Echo Dot (3rd Gen) bundle featuring a stand designed like Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. It's the perfect fit for any Star Wars enthusiast and just livens up the décor. I mean look just at those ears.

While it may not be as advanced as the 4th Gen Echo Dot, it's nonetheless and excellent smart speaker with basically all of the same capabilities. You can get this bundle today for $23 off of its usual price, dropping it all the way down to $42 from its usual $65 price tag.

Save $23 on this Star Wars-themed Echo Dot bundle