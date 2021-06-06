26-year-old Logan Paul on the other hand is returning to the ring after losing via split-decision to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019 while making his professional boxing debut. However, this was the second time Paul went up against KSI as their first fight was ruled a majority draw. While Logan has yet to win a fight as a professional boxer, his brother Jake has won three fights.

44-year-old Mayweather was inducted to the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year to commemorate his exceptional career in which he won 50 fights, had 27 knockouts and was never once defeated. During his last big fight back in August of 2017, Mayweather defeated UFC star Conor McGregor with a 10th-round TKO. He then went on to defeat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in one round on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr is returning to the ring after retiring in 2017 to take on YouTuber Logan Paul and we have all the details on how you can watch Mayweather vs Paul on TV or online.

Mayweather and Logan will meet in the ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida for an eight-round exhibition bout. Unlike a traditional boxing match, there won't be any judges present which means that no official winner can be announced. Knockouts are allowed though and the referee will be allowed to stop the fight if things get out of hand. If Paul does manage to knockout Mayweather, the boxing legend's perfect record won't be affected.

Tensions for the fight are already high as Logan's younger brother Jake got into a heated confrontation with Mayweather during a press conference before the fight. Jake stole Mayweather's hat off his head and tried to run away from him into the crowd. Security quickly intervened though and separated the two.

Whether you're rooting for Mayweather or Paul or just want to see any of the other fights on the PPV's stacked card, we'll show you how to watch Mayweather vs Paul from anywhere in the world.

Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul: When and where?

Former boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul will meet in the boxing ring at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Sunday, June 6. The event, which includes a total of ten other matches, will kick off at 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST and Mayweather and Paul are expected to begin their match at 12am ET / 9pm PT / 5am BST / 2pm AEST.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. will be able to watch Mayweather vs Paul on Showtime and access to the PPV will cost $49.99. Showtime has apps for iOS and Android and the service is also available on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and other streaming devices. You can also watch Mayweather vs Paul on Showtime's website after purchasing the PPV.

Alternatively, you can also purchase access to the Mayweather vs Paul PPV on Fanmio. The relatively new streaming service launched in 2019 with the goal of giving fans greater access to their favorite celebrities through personal video meet and greets. Buying the Mayweather vs Paul PPV on Fanmio will set you back $49.99 but for the price, you'll also get a free t-shirt mailed to you after the event and be entered into a contest to win a video meet and greet with the fighters.

Live stream Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Canada

If you live in Canada and want to tune in to watch Mayweather vs Paul, then it looks like Fanmio is your best option to do so. Access to the PPV will cost $49.99 in Canada and you'll also receive a free t-shirt as well as be entered into a contest to meet the fighters online.

Get a Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul live stream in the UK

If you live in the UK and already have a Sky subscription, you'll be able to purchase access to the Mayweather vs Paul PPV on Sky Sports Box Office for £16.95. While this is cheaper than in other countries, you'll still need to pay for a monthly Sky TV or Sky Sports subscription in order to access the PPV in the first place.

Watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia will be able to watch the Mayweather vs Paul PPV on Main Event for AUD$49.99 beginning at 10am AEST / 8am AWST on Monday, June 7.

How to watch Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Mayweather vs Paul in the U.S., Canada, the UK and Australia further up in this guide. However, if you want to watch the exhibition match when you're away from home, then you'll run into problems as your domestic coverage online from abroad will likely be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.