Google apps have been getting a fair number of updates as of late, and Google Messages is no different. Shortly after RCS Chat for Messages was widely enabled for everyone in the U.S., now we may be getting floating notifications called Bubbles.

We first saw indications of a new Bubbles API in the Android 10 Beta 2 that rolled out earlier in the year. However, that option wasn't functioning for any apps at that time. Over at XDA Developers, it was found that enabling the Bubbles option with the Developer Options on an Android 10 device makes this usable in the Google Messages app. In the latest version of the Messages app, version 5.4.0.78, you can go into the notification settings and enable Bubbles.