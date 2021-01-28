What you need to know
- Google has added a new banner on its store to welcome Fitbit to its family.
- Google hasn't started selling Fitbit wearables on its store yet.
- The banner redirects users to the Fitbit online store.
Earlier this month, Google announced that its Fitbit acquisition had finally been completed. Google had bought the wearable brand for $2.1 billion in November 2019, but the acquisition was held up by an antitrust investigation by the EU. Since Fitbit is now officially part of Google, the company has added a banner on its online store to welcome the brand to its family (via Android Police).
However, the Google Store hasn't started selling Fitbit products yet, as a few regulators are still looking into Google's Fitbit acquisition. Users are redirected to Fitbit's own store when tapping on the banner on the Google store. Once all the investigations are finally complete, the Fitbit store will likely cease to exist and you'll be able to buy the company's best smartwatches and fitness trackers directly from the Google Store.
Fitbit Versa 3
Fitbit's Versa 3 is a stylish smartwatch that offers a ton of useful features – including built-in GPS, NFC, and SpO2 sensor for monitoring blood oxygen saturation levels. It also supports both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.
