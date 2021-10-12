The Fitbit Luxe, which is one of the company's best fitness trackers, has started receiving a new firmware update.

According to 9to5Google, the latest v1.151.16 update finally brings always-on display support to the wearable. Once you install the new update on your Fitbit Luxe, you'll be able to enable the always-on display mode by opening the Settings app and heading over to Display settings > Always-on display. You can even set "Off-hours" if you want the feature to work on a schedule.

In addition to making the "clock visible at all times," the AOD function works with timers and also when you're working out. Another new addition is support for blood oxygen saturation tracking while you're sleeping.

You can view the data collected by the tracker in the SpO2 tile when you swipe up from the clock face. Alternatively, you can access it from the Health Metrics tile in the Fitbit app on both Android and iOS devices.

The latest firmware update also brings an increase in font size, some bug fixes, and other improvements. To check for the update manually, open the Fitbit app on your phone and tap on your profile. If the update is available for your device, you should see a pink banner when you select your device.

Announced in April this year, the Fitbit Luxe is a fitness tracker that has been designed for fashion-conscious consumers.