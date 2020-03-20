Fitbit's upcoming Charge 4 fitness tracker was "accidentally" listed online by UK retailer MobileFun earlier this week, revealing some of its key features as well as the different color options that it will be available in. The wearable was also spotted at the FCC recently, although the listing didn't actually reveal much. Now, the folks at 9to5Google have obtained the first press renders of the Fitbit Charge 4, revealing a very familiar design.

As you can see in the images above, the Fitbit Charge 4 looks no different from the Charge 3, which was launched in October 2018. The renders also suggest that the Charge 4 will continue to use a monochrome OLED touchscreen and feature a similar indent in the casing to provide haptic feedback to users. On the back of the case, we can see an optical heart rate sensor as well as a relative SpO2 sensor.

While the leaked renders only show Fitbit Charge 4 in Black and "Rosewood" colors, the wearable will also be available in a Storm Blue/Black and "Granite" Special Edition variants at launch. The Fitbit Charge 4 is expected to be launched soon, although the company hasn't confirmed any plans just yet. In the UK, the wearable will start at £139, which is £10 higher than the Charge 3. Unlike the Charge 3, however, all Charge 4 models will have NFC.