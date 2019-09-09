Microsoft's Your Phone app can already relay text messages, sync notifications, and share images between your phone and your PC, but soon it will gain the ability to make phone calls. Microsoft confirmed that the feature is on the way during Galaxy Unpacked 2019. The feature will roll out in the future, but we managed to get a first-look and to go hands-on with the new feature.

With the Your Phone app you can dial a number or search your contacts to make a call. In our hands-on, we couldn't show off viewing call history, but that feature will be available in the future.

The feature was first spotted on Twitter by Ajith.