If you were hoping to snag a Sonos deal during Prime Day last month, you were probably left deeply disappointed. Because of the lack of price drops a few weeks back, we're all now looking towards Black Friday to get our fix of Sonos offers but you don't have to wait until the end of the month to save. Today only, Best Buy is offering an early Black Friday deal that takes $100 off the Sonos Five speaker, dropping it lower than we've ever seen before.

None of Sonos's speakers are considered cheap, but if you want to "treat yo' self" to something especially nice this holiday season, the Sonos Five is the way to go. It's effectively an update to Play:5 that debuted in 2015 and it keeps the same great audio quality that you'd expect from a Sonos speaker in this size class. The Five also has upgraded internals so that it continues to get updates for years to come.

The Five ships with three custom-designed subwoofers, allowing it to kick out deep bass that gives all of your tunes immense power and force. The entire package is also sealed tightly, meaning that you won't put up with annoying echo or reverb like what you'll find on other speakers of this size. Add that together with six digital amplifiers and six speakers, and the end result is outstanding audio no matter what you're listening to.

If you can stretch to two Sonos Fives, you can pair them together for truly heart-stopping stereo sound. There's also support for AirPlay 2, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and a 3.5mm headphone jack allows you to plug in a turntable or phone.

The deal dropping the Sonos Five down to just $399.99 is only available for today or while supplies last. Since Sonos deals have been so rare this fall, it's possible that this one sells out before the day is out so you don't want to wait on getting your order in.