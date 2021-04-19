If you are even the slightest bit interested in setting up some smart security surveillance for your home, then you're not going to want to miss this one-day deal at Amazon that bundles a Blink Mini camera with a Fire HD 8 tablet.

With the deal, you can snag the 32GB tablet with the HD cam for less than the price of the tablet alone. At just $74.99, you're saving $50 on the price of the two devices bought separately.

The 2020 edition of Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet brings the iterative updates that you'd expect from a new model and today's promotion is one of the best Fire tablet deals you're going to find anywhere right now. It features up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life, an 8-inch HD display, a 2.0GHz quad-core processor, and 2GB RAM. It features 32GB of built-in storage with microSD support up to 1TB. The 8-inch device also got USB-C fast charging for the first time and it also features hands-free Alexa and Game Mode.

The Blink Mini cam is purpose-built to work in your home and takes the form of a cute and tiny cube that you can place just about anywhere. You can also mount it on the included stand to better control its tilt and angle.

It records in 1080p and features motion detection and two-way audio capabilities. You can set it up in minutes — all you need to do is plug it in and sync with the Blink app. You can ask Alexa to "show me the living room" on your Fire tablet if you're in another spot in the house, or pull up the feed from the Blink or Alexa apps while you're out and about. Super simple and super affordable. What's not to love?

We called the new Fire HD 8 a "no-brainer upgrade" in our in-depth review and named the Blink Mini as the best value Blink camera so you really want to grab the two devices today as a part of this discounted bundle.