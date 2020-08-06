Google has announced the final Android 11 beta, due for release today. There isn't much new here, it's all under the hood stuff like with last month's update. While that one was focused on bringing platform stability, this release finalizes just about everything else for developers. Google is also releasing the official API 30 SDK, so developers can now start building app updates towards the release of the next big update, confident that everything will work as expected at launch.

There is one small change here, and that is regarding how COVID-19 exposure notification apps work. Now, those apps will be able to work without using the location access permission. Google says that its because apps built on the Exposure Notification System "can't infer device location through Bluetooth scanning", though Google says other non-exposure notification apps will still be restricted from working like this.