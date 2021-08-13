Fairphone, a company that makes sustainable phones that are "good for the planet," may soon unveil its very first 5G phone. As spotted by WinFuture, a new Fairphone device has made an appearance on the Wi-Fi Alliance website.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing reveals the company's next phone will be called the Fairphone 4. Additionally, the device will run Android 11 out of the box and feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset with 5G support. Unfortunately, no other details are included in the listing. However, the Wi-Fi Alliance certification does suggest the Fairphone 4 could be released very soon.

The Fairphone 3+, which was announced in August last year, uses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 chipset. It is possible that the upcoming Fairphone 4 will come equipped with a mid-range 5G Snapdragon chipset.

Along with a newer chipset and 5G support, the Fairphone 4 could also introduce a few other major upgrades to compete with the best cheap Android phones. The Fairphone 3+ has a 5.65-inch FHD+ display, a single 48MP rear camera, a 16MP selfie camera, and a 3,040mAh removable battery.

Fairphones are made using post-consumer recycled plastic and have a modular design that makes them extremely easy to repair. You can easily replace modules and repair Fairphones using a single screwdriver. The sustainable phones also offer a clean software experience and are guaranteed to receive at least three Android OS updates. The five-year-old Fairphone 2 was updated to Android 9 earlier this year. Fairphone 3 and 3+ are slated to receive the Android 11 update before the end of the year.