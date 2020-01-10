Facebook's begun giving some users access to its redesigned desktop experience, first announced in April, that's less cluttered and uses brighter icons. The company said it plans to offer the new look more broadly sometime before the spring.

In the meantime, when the "small percentage" of people who can access this new feature sign in to Facebook for the first time, they'll see a pop-up inviting them to help test what the company calls "The New Facebook." If they agree, Facebook will let them either set the website to use white backgrounds and bright colors, or a dark-mode background similar to the popular features offered on computers, iPhones and devices powered by Google's Android software