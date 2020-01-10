What you need to know
- Facebook is beginning to roll out its redesigned web interface.
- The new-look was announced in April and features a cleaner design and a Dark Mode
- This is only for desktop Facebook, it's coming in the Spring, and right now a small percentage of people can test out the design.
Facebook is beginning the rollout of its redesigned desktop web interface, complete with a new Dark Mode.
As reported by CNET, the new design, originally announced in April, will be available "broadly sometime in the spring," and as of right now a few select users can test out the feature:
Facebook's begun giving some users access to its redesigned desktop experience, first announced in April, that's less cluttered and uses brighter icons. The company said it plans to offer the new look more broadly sometime before the spring.
In the meantime, when the "small percentage" of people who can access this new feature sign in to Facebook for the first time, they'll see a pop-up inviting them to help test what the company calls "The New Facebook." If they agree, Facebook will let them either set the website to use white backgrounds and bright colors, or a dark-mode background similar to the popular features offered on computers, iPhones and devices powered by Google's Android software
According to Facebook, the emphasis of the new design is on communities, back in April it said:
We just announced a fresh, new design for Facebook that makes communities as central as friends. FB5 is simpler, faster, more immersive and makes it easier to find what you're looking for and get to your most-used features.
A lot of these updates have been pushed to Facebook's mobile apps since that announcement, and as CNET notes will make their way to the desktop version of Facebook "broadly sometime in the spring." According to the report, anyone who agrees to use the redesigned website will be able to switch back to the old standard look. They can also give Facebook feedback about specific features or their general feelings on the overhaul.
Check out this closer look at FB5, complete with a sneak peek at Dark Mode!
Here's a closer look at FB5, including Dark Mode for web, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Z55iUOdekr— Facebook (@Facebook) April 30, 2019
Samsung's upcoming clamshell foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Bloom
Samsung has apparently decided to call its second foldable phone the Galaxy Bloom.
Pixel 4's face unlock is inexplicably broken for some users
Some Google Pixel 4 users are reporting issues with face unlock since the November 2019 update. Affected units no longer let users log-in with biometric authentication, leaving only the options of PINs, patterns, and passwords.
Uploaded library support could soon be on the way to YouTube Music
It's been way too long since we've heard of the long-awaited user-uploaded content feature from Google Play Music being added to YouTube Music, but it seems that this may be nearing reality.
Improve and enhance your text messaging threads with these apps
Text messaging is a core component of a mobile phone's functionality. Android is blessed with many, many, many different apps to handle text messages for you, but as with any category of app. These are the best of the best to text your bestie with.