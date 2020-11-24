Every year, for as long as I can remember, my family has gathered on Thanksgiving and Christmas at my grandparents' place. For some of us, it's the only time we see one another throughout the year. It's a relatively simple tradition that's, surprisingly, lacks the holiday horror stories you hear about families fighting or food being ruined.

This year, we're not gathering together. My grandparents are up there in ag,e as you can imagine, and their health is more important to all of us than any one event. I knew this was going to be a video chat Thanksgiving months ago, but computers aren't exactly my grandfather's favorite thing and my grandmother's hearing aids rarely mix well with the small speakers on most laptops and phones. Webcams, while great and plentiful on the market, weren't the solution. I needed something dead simple to use where they could sit and be comfortable and not need to strain to hear and understand everyone.

Facebook's Portal TV was the only practical solution. I wish I had better photos to help illustrate why I feel this way (you'll quickly see why that's not happening), but trust me, the results were worth it.

Socially distanced set-up

I've been safe for the last nine months, all things considered. While I'm not 100% locked down due to absolute emergencies and food, my collection of masks is extensive and my small bubble of friends and family are very good at sharing when they need to put visits on pause for a couple of weeks until they're confirmed safe again.

Given what we know about the risks associated with even small doses of COVID-19, you couldn't pay me to step inside my grandparents' place right now with anything less than a full biohazard suit. That makes setting up an internet-connected video chat box somewhat complicated, so to make all of this work in the first place I needed to get creative.

Source: Russell Holly / AndroidCentral

My grandfather unpacked the Portal TV and we got it all plugged in together over a phone call, but when it came to setting up the accounts and getting started, he needed help. Facebook's Portal UI relies largely on wireframe animations of the remote to get started with no words at all, and this pictographic animation was not something he could decipher. If the screen had said "hold down these two buttons for a few seconds to pair" he would have been fine, but the animations weren't enough for him. Even if he'd gotten past that initial setup screen, asking him to type in the 15 character Wi-Fi password we'd set up for him by navigating the on-screen keyboard probably would have resulted in the camera on top of his television being politely placed in the garbage.

To make all of this work, I asked my grandfather to place the remote in his mailbox so I could come pick it up. I then stood in the large bay window outside his living room and used that remote to complete this configuration.

My grandparents barely use the internet for email, so of course, they don't have Facebook accounts, which made Portal TV setup more interesting. You can use WhatsApp if you don't have Facebook, but there are a few extra steps. This process involves using your phone to scan a QR Code on the TV, which is perfectly easy when you're standing in the same room as the TV, but somewhat less easy when you're 15 feet away and there are multiple layers of glare-ridden glass with a bright blue sky up above. After a couple of attempts, the camera was finally able to focus on the QR code, and finishing the account creation was possible.

I used my WhatsApp account and my phone number to create an account for them. It was now time to show my grandparents how to use this new box.

Adventures in group calls