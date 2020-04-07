What you need to know
- Facebook is testing a new UI for its Android app.
- The redesign moves the tabs bar to the bottom of the app, as a way of improving one-handed usage.
- Server-side updates are triggering the change, so you might not see it on your device.
In a world where phone screens are not only becoming larger but also longer, many companies have had to take another look at the design of their apps. Playing digital (I'm talking about your fingers here) gymnastics with your phone as you seek to pull out that menu or tap on that button is quite the annoyance, and Facebook, it seems, is finally starting to give a damn.
As XDA Developers reports, the company has been rolling out limited tests of a redesign to its Android app that moves the top navigation bar (this contains the Feed, Groups, Friends, and other tabs) to the bottom. It's a move that's already been implemented by many other apps, so it's nice to see Facebook finally catching on.
And while some members of the Android Central team were able to confirm the change on their own devices, it seems the update is being triggered server-side, as the company soon disabled the new UI, and their phones went back to the old design later in the day.
Clearly, this is still very much an experimental feature, though hopefully, Facebook is able to collect all the data it needs soon so that it can finally make the change official and give our hands a bit of a rest.
Facebook unveils new design for its Messenger app
These are the best games for your Android phone
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Daily Coronavirus updates: Microsoft extends remote work guidelines
COVID-19 has already infected over 1.3 million people globally and caused over 76,500 fatalities. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the world.
The only phones you should buy in 2020 are the Pixel 4a and OnePlus Z
Obviously 2020 has not been the year anyone expected, but phones are still going to be released and old phones are going to break. Both of these mean that phones are going to be bought this year, but you should seriously re-evaluate the price range you shop in.
Use these messaging apps to keep up with your friends and family
With all our phones can do these days, communicating with them can sometimes be forgotten in lieu of games, videos, and practicing your selfie game. Get back in touch with your friends and family with these messaging apps. And some of these include some of those games so you can play along with whoever you're messaging.