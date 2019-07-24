This week, the FTC voted to approve a record-setting 5 billion dollar fine against Facebook. The fine comes in response to several privacy violations, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, serving ads via phone numbers provided for security, and lying about its facial recognition software being turned on by default.

Along with the massive fine, Facebook is also being required to amp up its privacy protection for users. In a blog post from Facebook, it details how the new system will work going forward.

It will include more monitoring of what third-party apps are doing with your information, as well as detailed quarterly reports signed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg to verify compliance with the settlement.

There will also be independent oversight with a board dedicated to privacy with assessments sent directly to the FTC.