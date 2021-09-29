Reels creators will now have an even wider audience to attract and can now create reels straight from the Facebook app. These will show up in the News Feed in a dedicated section that will also house Stories and Rooms. Reels will also be available in Groups and will function more or less how they do on Instagram.

Just over a year after Instagram launched Reels to compete with TikTok, the feature is now coming to the Facebook app .

Facebook is even testing the ability to have Instagram reels suggested to users on Facebook. This is available to a small group of creators and could potentially help them extend their reach for additional monetization opportunities. Facebook also plans to bring ads to the experience as it did with Instagram Reels.

In addition to its $1 billion investment towards creators, Facebook is introducing a new Reels Play bonus program that will reward creators based on the performance of their reels. The program is not unlike Google's $100 million YouTube Shorts Fund, which also provides creators with bonuses based on views and engagement.

Facebook Reels is rolling out on iOS and the best Android phones in the U.S., although it's likely to expand to other countries over time. The Reels Play bonus program is also limited to the U.S., although for now, it's invite-only.

Instagram head previously spoke on the platform's desire to embrace video more, and bringing Reels to Facebook appears to be one way to do it. It's also the latest way in which Facebook has blended with Instagram as the company seeks to further merge its disparate platforms amid increased scrutiny from regulators.

That said, it also shows that the company is doubling down on the feature as a true competitor to apps like TikTok and Snapchat, which popularized short-form videos.