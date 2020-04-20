What you need to know
- Facebook has released a new Facebook Gaming app for Android.
- The app allows users to watch streamers without having to use their computer.
- There's also various games you can instantly play.
While the streamer scene is already fairly packed with YouTube Gaming, Twitch and Mixer, Facebook is continuing to roll out new methods for viewers to check out streamers on Facebook Gaming. The newest addition to this campaign is the Facebook Gaming app for Android, which is now available to download via the Google Play storefront.
📣 Launch announcement 📣🧵— Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 20, 2020
1/ We know you’ve waited patiently. Well folks the day has come: we're launching FarmVille in VR! j/k, sorry, kind mobs of Twitter, don’t @ us! We're actually launching the Facebook Gaming app on Google Play.
Download NOW 👉 https://t.co/6wzoSRD3Gj pic.twitter.com/5YzVxmklHm
The Facebook Gaming app for Android allows users to watch and follow streamers, as well as joining different groups. You can also play some instantaneous games, which don't require a separate download. The exact size of the install and version of Android required depends on your specific device, so you'll need to check.
Another entry
Facebook Gaming app for Android
Check out your favorite Facebook gaming streamers.
With the Facebook Gaming App for Android, you can stay in touch watching your favorite streamers who use Facebook Gaming. You can also connect with different gaming groups.
