What you need to know

  • Facebook has released a new Facebook Gaming app for Android.
  • The app allows users to watch streamers without having to use their computer.
  • There's also various games you can instantly play.

While the streamer scene is already fairly packed with YouTube Gaming, Twitch and Mixer, Facebook is continuing to roll out new methods for viewers to check out streamers on Facebook Gaming. The newest addition to this campaign is the Facebook Gaming app for Android, which is now available to download via the Google Play storefront.

The Facebook Gaming app for Android allows users to watch and follow streamers, as well as joining different groups. You can also play some instantaneous games, which don't require a separate download. The exact size of the install and version of Android required depends on your specific device, so you'll need to check.

