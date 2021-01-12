Ahead of its first Unpacked event of 2021, Samsung today unveiled its latest flagship Exynos chipset at a virtual event. The new Exynos 2100 is the company's first premium mobile processor to be manufactured on a 5nm extreme ultra-violet (EUV) process node.

Like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, the Samsung Exynos 2100 is built on a 5nm EUV process. It has a tri-cluster architecture with one high-performance ARM Cortex X1 core running at 2.9 GHz, three Cortex A78 cores, and four efficiency-oriented Cortex A55 cores. Samsung claims the chipset offers up to 30% higher multi-core performance than its predecessor. Thanks to the 5nm EUV process technology, the chip also consumes up to 20% lower power than its predecessor.

When it comes to graphics, the Exynos 2100 is equipped with ARM's latest Mali-G78 GPU, which promises 40% higher graphics performance and supports the latest Vulkan and OpenCL APIs. The Exynos 2100 also has an advanced ISP that supports up to 200MP cameras and up to six individual sensors. As you would expect from a flagship mobile chipset, has an integrated 5G modem with support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrums. The modem supports maximum downlink speeds of up to 5.1Gbps in sub-6GHz and 7.35Gbps in mmWave.

AI performance is another area where Samsung's latest Exynos chipset is extremely impressive. Thanks to a tri-core NPU, the chip is claimed to be able to perform up to 26-trillion-operations-per-second (TOPS), while being twice as efficient as the previous generation.

The Exynos 2100 chipset is likely to power the international variants of Samsung's best Android phones this year, including the Galaxy S21 series.