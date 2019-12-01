ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN providers around. It has servers all over the world, your data is automatically encrypted, and it is an ideal option if you're looking to stream a Netflix catalog from another country or Disney+ from abroad.

For Cyber Monday, ExpressVPN is offering a great promotion that discounts its monthly plan by 49%. The service usually costs $12.5 a month, but you can now get it for just $6.67 a month. That comes out to $99.95 over the course of 15 months, nearly half off what you'd normally pay. The reliability on offer combined with the discount makes it one of the best VPN deals this Cyber Monday.