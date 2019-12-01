ExpressVPN is one of the best VPN providers around. It has servers all over the world, your data is automatically encrypted, and it is an ideal option if you're looking to stream a Netflix catalog from another country or Disney+ from abroad.
For Cyber Monday, ExpressVPN is offering a great promotion that discounts its monthly plan by 49%. The service usually costs $12.5 a month, but you can now get it for just $6.67 a month. That comes out to $99.95 over the course of 15 months, nearly half off what you'd normally pay. The reliability on offer combined with the discount makes it one of the best VPN deals this Cyber Monday.
ExpressVPN has servers all over the world that deliver a reliable and fast connection regardless of where you live. You also get encryption on all outbound data, 24/7 live chat, and the ability to stream content from the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ in countries where they're not officially available. It's also easy to set up, and doesn't store any logs, making it a great option to protect your privacy.
ExpressVPN has servers in 160 locations in 94 countries, ensuring you get a reliable connection regardless of where you live. The service is great for securing your privacy as it doesn't store any logs, and all traffic is automatically encrypted.
Best of all, a single ExpressVPN subscription covers all your devices, and the service has apps for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Chromebooks, smart TVs, and most streaming boxes. You can even install it on your router if you're keen on masking the IP addresses of all outbound traffic on your home network. ExpressVPN has unlimited bandwidth, so you can stream to your heart's content without worrying about data limitations.
