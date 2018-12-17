Best answer: With Kingdom Hearts 3 coming ever closer, we know where you can get some Exclusive Keyblades, World Exclusive Keyblades, our potential Seekers of Light Keyblades and some other surprise keyblades to boot!
A Keyblade Chooses Its Master
The time is nearly upon us, Keyblade wielders! With Kingdom Hearts 3 going gold on the 20th of November, the release for looms ever closer. They can't take it away from us now! Right? (Please give Kingdom Hearts 3 to us!) For this list, we are going to be talking about every exclusive Keyblade that is available to get at the time of writing, world Keyblades, guardians of light, seekers of darkness and some other rogue Keyblades that may appear in the game.
The other Keyblades are hints to things that have been in trailers and what their corresponding Keyblades would be.
Got it? Great, let's get going.
Exclusive Keyblades
|Platform
|Keyblade
|Where to get it
|Xbox
|Phantom Green
|Digital Pre-Order Bonus
|PS4
|Midnight Blue
|Digital Pre-Order Bonus
|Xbox & PS4
|Dusk til Dawn
|Japanese 711
|Xbox & PS4
|Dusk til Dawn
|Pre-Order on Amazon.com
|Xbox & PS4
|Starlight
|Completion of Classic Kingdom in Kingdom Hearts Union Cross
World Exclusive Keyblades
|World (Franchise)
|Keyblade
|Toy Story
|Infinity Badge
|Big Hero 6
|Nano Gear
|Tangled
|Ever After
|Frozen
|Crystal Snow
|The Pirates of the Caribbean
|Rudder of Fate
|Monsters Inc.
|Smile Gear
Guardians of Light Keyblades
While our seekers of light haven't all been confirmed yet, these are the Keyblades that will be making an appearance in Kingdom Hearts 3.
|Seeker of Light
|Keyblade
|Sora
|Kingdom Key
|Riku
|Braveheart (previously - Way to Dawn)
|Kairi
|Destiny's Embrace
|King Mickey
|Star Seeker and/or Kingdom Key-D
|Aqua
|Master Keeper (previously - Rainfall/Stormfall)
|Tera/Lingering Will
|Earth Shaker / Ends of the Earth
|Ventus
|Wayward Wind
Seekers of Darkness Keyblades
Since the opposition also are Keyblade wielders it's important to think about what Keyblades we'll expect from them.
|Seekers of Darkness
|Keyblade
|Master Xehanort
|No Name
|Vanitus
|Void Gear
|Young Xehanort
|No Name
Other Keyblade Users
Kingdom Hearts is not a simple franchise, and we've already seen plenty of surprises so far in the trailers with the return of Data Riku. So, here are the list of Keyblades and their wielders who will turn up in Kingdom Hearts 3.
|Keyblade Wielder
|Keyblade
|Roxas
|Kingdom Key / Oathkeeper / Two Become One / Oblivion
|Xion
|Kingdom Key / Oathkeeper / Two Become One
|Data-Sora
|Kingdom Key
|Data Riku (Riku Replica)
|Soul Eater
That's all we know for the time being about Kingdom Hearts 3 confirmed details. What are you excited to see on the list? Are there any old keyblades you'd like to see a return to Kingdom Hearts 3? Let me know in the comments down below. Don't forget, Kingdom Hearts 3 releases on the 29th of January 2019!
