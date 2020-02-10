What's better than finding a game you love, finding a game you love and only having to pay for it once to play it on two devices. Many popular games support cross-buy between the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. If you buy any of the games in this collection for one platform, you'll get them on the other without having to spend another penny.
Shoot to the music: Pistol WhipStaff pick
This rhythmic shooter brings the action to you. You shoot, dodge, dance, and defeat enemies to the rhythm of the music to feel like you're in an action movie.
Bang bang: AUDICANew
This new title from Harmonix, the makers of Rock Band and Dance Central, has you shoot blasters to the rhythm of songs. It includes songs from popular artists and looks great for replayability as you'll aim to raise your score.
Facing Vader: Vader Immortal: Episode III
In the third installment of the Vader Immortal series, you raid Vader's fortress alongside an army. You'll have to defeat Storm Troopers, officers, and Darth Vader himself to get through it.
Argghhh: Space Pirate Trainer
Space Pirate Trainer is a firm favorite with everyone who plays it. It's a brilliant combination of Bulletstorm and Space Invaders, and, because of the unique way the VR works, all of this is happening around you in a frenzy of neon insanity. Love it.
Seeeeet hut!: 2MD: VR Football Unleashed
You can immerse yourself in VR football with this game. You throw the ball with your Touch Controller, draw plays to run, and play against AI on the gridiron.
"Accounting": Accounting+
This comedic game is just about everything other than accounting in an office. It takes you to a series of virtual worlds where you go on a humorous adventure.
Nutty gameplay: Acron
Acron is an impressive looking game that uses both VR and mobile phones to create a seamless experience. You are a tree in the VR version, defending your nuts, while mobile players act as squirrels trying to take them.
Fright night: AFFECTED: The Manor
This frightening experience doesn't require you to solve puzzles or find keys. Instead, you just have to navigate through terrifying routes in VR!
Blowing up pigs: Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
This title takes the familiar birds you know from the well-known mobile franchise and puts them into 3D. Just like in the popular mobile game, you can solve puzzles in over 50 levels by slinging birds at pigs.
Bow vs bot: Apex Construct
In this post-apocalyptic world, you use a bow, arrow, and shield to battle robots. It's a single-player game that mixes solving puzzles with a story where you're the last human on the planet.
Cute castle defense: Ballista
In this first-person VR title, you're aided by magical items and creatures. You can collect magical creatures to hurl at opponents to defeat them.
VR fitness: BOXVR
This VR game will help you get into shape through boxing at blocks. It includes content from several trainers so you don't get bored. You can also track your progress, work out to music, and create your own playlists.
Into the mines: Cave Digger: Riches
You can explore the pioneer front, dig your way to gems, and use explosives to find treasure in this mining game. You can also upgrade your vehicle and items to help you find more treasures on the frontier.
Vertigo inducing: The Climb
The Climb is a fan favorite with Rift users and benefits from the wireless freedom of the Oculus Quest. You can scale to new heights and challenge yourself with a variety of levels.
Epic golf: Cloudlands 2
This game mixes mini-golf and full-size golf into one game. There's a 54-hole single-player campaign and support for online multiplayer. You can also create and play on custom levels.
Boxing legacy: Creed: Rise to Glory
This game puts you toe-to-toe with opponents as Adonis Creed. You can throw punches, dodge strikes, and knock out your opponents in career, multiplayer, online PvP, and Freeplay game modes.
Solving mysteries: The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets
This is a charming interactive story from a smaller team of developers. In it, you help your grandfather solve a mystery by exploring a miniature world.
I feel like dancing!: Dance Central
VR is the natural evolution for the Dance Central games. After all, they were some of the first modern motion control games on the Kinect, so it makes sense for them to go to full-body motion, too. The music they have in the game sounds excellent, but boy, am I going to do poorly at this one.
Western styles: Dead and Buried II
Billed as a VR paintball game, Dead and Buried II improves on the original. It's set in a supernatural western world that combines classic gunplay with fast-acting VR.
Metal on metal: Death Lap
What's better than a racing game in VR? How about a racing game in VR that lets you shoot your opponents with Gatling and machine guns? You also have to avoid giant tacks and obstacles in this thrilling racer.
Just the doctor: Doctor Who: The Edge of Time
The Doctor lives in a TARDIS that's bigger on the inside than it appears from the outside, so it's only fitting that a Doctor Who VR game immerses you into a more deceptively vast game full of puzzles and monsters.
Hack and slash: Drop Dead: Dual Strike Edition
Team up with friends or play solo as you battle zombie hordes with axes, bats, and a variety of melee weapons. You can slash a zombies arm off or hit it off with a baseball bat.
Digital DJ: Electronauts
In Electronauts, you can create music as a VR DJ. There are over 40 songs from more than 50 artists from EDM, hip hop, trap, and many other genres for you to play with.
Advanced space combat: End Space
In this space combat game, you glide through space, firing a wide range of lasers and missiles at your enemies.
Stealth action: Espire 1: VR Operative
Stealth games should be everywhere on VR systems, but they aren't. Espire 1 hopes to fill the void with an action FPS game featuring a lot of stealth options. You can even sneak up behind people and say FREEZE to stop them in their tracks!
Face your demons: The Exorcist: Legion VR
You learn demonic exorcism throughout multiple chapters and can replay levels to uncover hidden details, all in a quest to face demons in this immersive horror title.
Why? Why would you do this?: Face your Fears 2
Also known to me as the NOPE game, Face your Fears 2 by Turtle Rock Games is the stuff of nightmares. It's is designed to show you common phobias that people have and ramp up that experience.
Controlled chaos: Fail Factory!
This game places you inside a wild and whimsical factory where you have to operate several assembly lines. The factory gets increasingly difficult to manage as you have to jump from station to station.
Slice and dice: Fruit Ninja
The popular fruit-slicing mobile game, where you use katanas to slice at the fruit that's flung at you, is now in VR. You can play in classic, arcade, zen, and survival mode.
Beautiful puzzler: Fujii
Fujii is one of those ethereal games that is almost as much fun to look at as it is to play. When you play as characters that are a spirit in nature, it can sometimes feel soothing. This will be a beautiful game to relax to.
Shoot'em up: Gun Club VR
This game puts you in shooting galleries, firing ranges, and several other environments. You can collect a broad range of guns and customize your firearm's scopes, stocks, and more.
Connecting with friends: Half + Half
This game is all about connecting with your friends. You can play with friends in five multiplayer spaces, including space, the sky, and underwater. You can also play human Tetris with your friends or just goof around and let loose.
Explosive puzzles: I Expect You to Die
This game puts you into several crazy and dangerous situations. You need to solve each puzzle using your whit and your character's resources and telekinesis. You'll have to do everything from stopping dynamite to beating fires to stay alive.
IDDQD: Journey of the Gods
Journey of the Gods looks pretty epic. Vast sweeping vistas, a cartoonish graphics style, and a mix of combat experiences make this a game to look out for. Plus, you get to go full-on Godmode.
Clever multiplayer: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Solving puzzles is a lot of fun. Solving puzzles in VR is even more fun. Solving puzzles in VR with an exploding puzzle might be the most fun of all.
DING DING DING: Knockout League
This single-player boxing game pits you against a library of opponents. You can dodge blows, strike your opponents with combos, and train your boxing skills.
Escape room: Last Labyrinth
In this game, you need to escape from a mansion by solving puzzles and overcoming challenges while working with a mysterious girl.
Katana combat: Ninja Legends
This game has you wield dual katanas, a bow and arrow, ninja claws, and more to battle hordes of ninja enemies. You can also use special ninja powers like shadow step to defeat your foes.
Versatile combat: Orbus VR Reborn
This game has some excellent looking game mechanics. The bow, sword, and fishing rely on you getting better at the physicality of it. Hopefully, it doesn't depend on it too much because I'm old and I suck at physical things.
Fisticuffs: Path of the Warrior
This fighting game has you battle thugs who work for a crime boss. You can punch out your enemies, slash them with knives, or throw them into a jukebox.
Arcade fun: Pinball FX2 VR
Here you can experience the atmosphere of the pinball machine within VR, which then extends to the rest of the experience. That means sharks, cowboys, and other aspects of the game wander the arcade that you play in.
Scary room: Please, Don't Touch Anything
This game traps you inside the room where you can solve 30 puzzles. You can push buttons, hunt for clues, and get creeped out by a monitor in this puzzle game.
Helping islanders: Raccoon Lagoon
In this game, you help sailors who have been marooned on the shore of your island. There are eight climates on the island, and in each, you can cook, fish, farm, mine, paint, and more.
Ping pong: Racket Fury: Table Tennis VR
This VR version of table tennis supports multiplayer, single-player, and arcade modes. The developers focus on realism and the game's physics engine to deliver a crisp and motion-realistic experience.
Racket mashup: Racket: NX
Rather than playing racketball in a rectangle, Racket: NX places you inside a glass dome where the ball can bounce off of every surface. You can use your racket and its tractor beam to control the ball and destroy targets in single or multiplayer modes.
Realistic fake fishing: Real VR Fishing
This VR fishing game focuses on realism. It has a 72Hz Mode and "photorealistic environmental 3D graphics."
Hacking adventure: République VR
This puzzle and strategy game pits you against a totalitarian state. You hack a surveillance network and guide a trapped woman back to safety.
Defying gravity: Richie's Plank Experience
This game starts on a thin plank 80 stories high. After walking across the plank, you can jump and soar through the city with rockets.
Ultron style death: Robo Recall: Unplugged
Robo Recall: Unplugged from Epic Games is a bullet storm game with some unique gameplay design. You face the horde of bots that need to be "recalled" by shooting, tossing bots around, and jumping in a mech suit.
Falling with style: RUSH
You can skydive in over 100 levels inside RUSH. The game supports online multiplayer and single-player so that you can soar down mountainsides in races, challenges, and Time Attack mode.
Picard Puzzles: Shadow Point
Puzzle games in VR are fantastic. You get so much space in a 3D world to explore, and the developers get that much space to mess with your mind. It also has Sir Patrick freaking Stuart doing the narration, and for me, that's an instant buy.
Classic sports: Sports Scramble
We've confirmed the game once called Project Tennis Scramble will now be called Sports Scramble and will have tennis and bowling at launch, with baseball to follow. This reminds me of everything I liked about Wii Tennis.
Giant swords: Swords of Gargantua
This cross-platform combat game allows you to fight giant enemies with a sword and dozens of other weapons. You can work alone or play online with up to three other players.
Flow to music: Synth Riders
This game has you dance and flow to music with both your Oculus Touch Controllers. Rather than swinging blades like in some popular rhythmic games on the Quest, Synth Riders has boxes to strike and long notes to hold with your fists.
Realistic boxing: The Thrill of the Fight
This boxing game focuses on realistic action. In it, you can train in the gym or fight against opponents. You'll need to dodge, duck, and swing accurately to win in the ring.
Zooming battles: Thumper
This endless track game lets you play as a space beetle hurtling through high-speed levels. You can avoid obstacles, learn new moves, and defeat bosses to the game's soundtrack.
Feel the groove: TribeXR DJ School
This DJ training game lets you import your own music and cross-play with the Rift. It has video tutorials and live classes to help you rock out.
Flying high: Ultrawings
Fly in the sky in four unique aircraft as you earn money, pop balloons, and race your way through the air. You can buy airports and new vehicles to progress your flying career.
LIGHT SABERS!: Vader Immortal: Episode I
Technically, this is a VR story, but it has an incredible dojo you can play inside and a playable story mode that lets you swing your saber at enemies and use your lightsaber to block lasers.
Use the force: Vader Immortal: Episode II
This sequel takes you even further into the world of Darth Vader. In it, you learn to master the Force from the Sith Lord himself, learning how to throw people and objects. It has a story mode and upgraded dojo that lets you swing your lightsaber and destroy enemies.
VR inception: Virtual Virtual Reality
We heard you like virtual reality, so this developer put virtual reality inside of virtual reality. You can explore over 50 virtual realities and jump around between different styles of gameplay.
Vrooooom: VR Karts: Sprint
VR Karts: Sprint is a chance to bring the feeling of Mario Kart to your Oculus Quest. It doesn't always succeed in doing so, but it is still a lot of fun whizzing around.
Feel the magic: Waltz of the Wizard: Extended Edition
You can brew cauldrons, cast spells, swing sabers, and collect trophies in this fantasy game. You're also accompanied by an ancient spirit that's trapped inside a human skull.
Magic dueling: Wands
This first-person dueling game has you use a wide variety of spells against other players online. It's cross-platform and also has AI opponents that you can practice against.
Magical battling: The Wizards
You can sling fireballs and spells at your enemies in this action-adventure game. It has you solve puzzles, battle creatures, and cast spells using your Touch Controllers.
Build your library!
Cross-buy is an excellent way to build up your library on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. There are plenty of great titles that support cross-buy, including some of the most popular games on both Oculus platforms.
Pistol Whip is an excellent title on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. It's a rhythmic shooter that lets you feel the beat as you blast away your enemies. Playing it on the Quest is great for parties and if you'd like to dance and move around without wires. On your Rift, you can easily stream Pistol Whip gameplay to your platform of choice with your PC.
If you prefer a combat shoot'em up, then you should check out Robo Recall: Unplugged. It has intuitive controls and allows you to blast robots with pistols, shotguns, and grab machines and fling them at each other. If you're on a budget, Vader Immortal: Episode III is a great VR title that only costs $10. You can wield a lightsaber, use the force, and battle bots in the training dojo or follow the story mode.
