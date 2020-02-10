What's better than finding a game you love, finding a game you love and only having to pay for it once to play it on two devices. Many popular games support cross-buy between the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. If you buy any of the games in this collection for one platform, you'll get them on the other without having to spend another penny.

Build your library!

Cross-buy is an excellent way to build up your library on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift. There are plenty of great titles that support cross-buy, including some of the most popular games on both Oculus platforms.

Pistol Whip is an excellent title on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. It's a rhythmic shooter that lets you feel the beat as you blast away your enemies. Playing it on the Quest is great for parties and if you'd like to dance and move around without wires. On your Rift, you can easily stream Pistol Whip gameplay to your platform of choice with your PC.

If you prefer a combat shoot'em up, then you should check out Robo Recall: Unplugged. It has intuitive controls and allows you to blast robots with pistols, shotguns, and grab machines and fling them at each other. If you're on a budget, Vader Immortal: Episode III is a great VR title that only costs $10. You can wield a lightsaber, use the force, and battle bots in the training dojo or follow the story mode.