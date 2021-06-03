Amazon Luna is Amazon's entry into the cloud gaming platform space, with the company officially entering early access and offering players the chance to subscribe to their service and download games to play across a wide variety of devices.
With so many cloud gaming platforms now available, though, it's important to take a look at just what is available on Luna. Thankfully, Amazon Luna has a surprisingly decent list of games, which includes some of the best games of the past few years all available for a solid entry price.
What is Amazon Luna?
Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that's powered by Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS). Similar to other cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia or Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna allows players to stream games instantly from a number different devices and browsers. This makes it easier for fans of games to play some of their favorites, without the need for consoles or any extra purchases.
Subscribing to Amazon Luna ($5.99 per month) will allow players access to a catalog of games, as well as different channels of content that publishers can offer for an extra fee. At the moment, only Ubisoft has a channel, but it's likely that more will be added in the future. Amazon Luna doesn't require any specific hardware to play, but there is a dedicated controller to use with it should you choose. Luna's controller has built-in WiFi to reduce input latency while playing and give players another option to play with.
Full Amazon Luna game list
- Abzu
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Atomik: RunGunJumpGun
- Blasphemous
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
- Blazing Chrome
- Bloodstained
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Contra Collection
- Control
- Cook Serve Delicious 3
- CrossCode
- Deponia Doomsday
- Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes
- Edna & Harvey: The Breakout
- Everspace
- Far Cry 6
- FIFA 21
- Furi
- Ghost of a Tale
- Goodbye Deponia
- Grid
- Hard Reset Redux
- Iconoclasts
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Indivisible
- Infinite Minigolf
- Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
- Lumines Remastered
- Metro Exodus
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection
- Obduction
- Overcooked 2
- Panzer Dragoon
- Paper Beast
- R-Type Dimensions EX
- Redout
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Rez Infinite
- Rime
- River City Girls
- Shadow Tactics
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
- Shantae: Risky's Revenge
- Sonic Mania Plus
- Steamworld Dig
- Steamworld Dig 2
- Steamworld Heist
- Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Super Mega Baseball 3
- Sythentik: Legion Rising
- Tacoma
- Tangledeep
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Trails of Cold Steel 3
- The Mummy Demastered
- The Sexy Brutale
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- Thimbleweed Park
- Under Night In-Birth
- Valfaris
- Victor Vran
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Wonderboy
- XIII
- Yoku's Island Express
- Yooka-Laylee
- Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana
Currently, Amazon Luna features roughly 50 games from a variety of developers. While it may not be as impressive as some other platforms, more games will be added in the future. It's important to note, though, that every game on this list is tied to an Amazon Luna subscription.
That means there's no ability to purchase the game on its own and play it through Luna, which means Amazon could remove certain games from its list whenever it pleases. In the meantime, though, there's a solid amount of games available, and some extremely great ones for fans to dive into for a cheap price.
