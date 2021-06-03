With so many cloud gaming platforms now available, though, it's important to take a look at just what is available on Luna. Thankfully, Amazon Luna has a surprisingly decent list of games, which includes some of the best games of the past few years all available for a solid entry price.

Amazon Luna is Amazon's entry into the cloud gaming platform space, with the company officially entering early access and offering players the chance to subscribe to their service and download games to play across a wide variety of devices.

Amazon Luna is a cloud gaming platform that's powered by Amazon's cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS). Similar to other cloud gaming platforms like Google Stadia or Xbox Cloud Gaming, Luna allows players to stream games instantly from a number different devices and browsers. This makes it easier for fans of games to play some of their favorites, without the need for consoles or any extra purchases.

Subscribing to Amazon Luna ($5.99 per month) will allow players access to a catalog of games, as well as different channels of content that publishers can offer for an extra fee. At the moment, only Ubisoft has a channel, but it's likely that more will be added in the future. Amazon Luna doesn't require any specific hardware to play, but there is a dedicated controller to use with it should you choose. Luna's controller has built-in WiFi to reduce input latency while playing and give players another option to play with.

Full Amazon Luna game list

Abzu

A Plague Tale: Innocence

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Atomik: RunGunJumpGun

Blasphemous

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Blazing Chrome

Bloodstained

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Castlevania Anniversary Collection

Contra Collection

Control

Cook Serve Delicious 3

CrossCode

Deponia Doomsday

Edna & Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes

Edna & Harvey: The Breakout

Everspace

Far Cry 6

FIFA 21

Furi

Ghost of a Tale

Goodbye Deponia

Grid

Hard Reset Redux

Iconoclasts

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Indivisible

Infinite Minigolf

Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

Lumines Remastered

Metro Exodus

Mighty Switch Force! Collection

Obduction

Overcooked 2

Panzer Dragoon

Paper Beast

R-Type Dimensions EX

Redout

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Rez Infinite

Rime

River City Girls

Shadow Tactics

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition

Shantae: Risky's Revenge

Sonic Mania Plus

Steamworld Dig

Steamworld Dig 2

Steamworld Heist

Steamworld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Super Mega Baseball 3

Sythentik: Legion Rising

Tacoma

Tangledeep

Tennis World Tour 2

Trails of Cold Steel 3

The Mummy Demastered

The Sexy Brutale

The Surge

The Surge 2

Thimbleweed Park

Under Night In-Birth

Valfaris

Victor Vran

Watch Dogs: Legion

Wonderboy

XIII

Yoku's Island Express

Yooka-Laylee

Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Currently, Amazon Luna features roughly 50 games from a variety of developers. While it may not be as impressive as some other platforms, more games will be added in the future. It's important to note, though, that every game on this list is tied to an Amazon Luna subscription.

That means there's no ability to purchase the game on its own and play it through Luna, which means Amazon could remove certain games from its list whenever it pleases. In the meantime, though, there's a solid amount of games available, and some extremely great ones for fans to dive into for a cheap price.