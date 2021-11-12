Best answer: Google Stadia launched in 2019 as a way for players to access the games they love without needing a console or dedicated gaming PC. Since its initial launch, Stadia's modest amount of playable games continues to grow, with a ton of new titles available in the months to come and many more on the horizon.

Some of these games are scheduled to release later this year, while others are slated to launch in the future. We'll make sure to keep the list updated as more games become available on Stadia .

More Stadia games to come

Although Stadia initially launched to a lukewarm reception, the service has managed to stick around and become a viable gaming platform. It doesn't hurt that Stadia can be used with a variety of controllers and other accessories, making it a surprisingly welcome platform. Stadia has proven itself with great versions of big AAA games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Baldur's Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077, just to name a few.

In the meantime, we'll be sure to keep you updated with any new games that'll be announced, as well as news on exclusives.