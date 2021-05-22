It's been a two year wait, but the highly competitive and often surreal annual event that is the Eurovision Song Contest returns tonight for its 65th edition. Don't miss a moment with our guide to getting a Eurovision 2021 live stream.

Bringing together European countries, as well as Australia and Israel, the singing competition sees acts representing each nation belt out a succession of sometimes catchy but often weird numbers, with a complicated and often controversial voting system deciding the winner.

From Sweden's ABBA with "Waterloo" in 1974, to Celine Dion representing Switzerland in 1988 with "Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi," the competition has provided a launchpad for a number of worldwide stars.

Canceled last year due to the pandemic, the massively popular event is back, with this year's Eurovision taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands following Duncan Laurence's win for the Dutch in the 2019 edition of the competition with the song "Arcade".

This year's big favorite coming into Saturday's final is Italy's Måneskin singing Zitti E Buoni, with Barbara Pravi singing Voilà for France also being strongly tipped to win.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Eurovision 2021 live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Eurovision Song Contest 2021: Where and when?

The Eurovision 2021 takes place on Saturday at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands.

The show is set to start at 9pm CEST local time, with broadcasts around the world set to begin at 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST.

Watch the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this weekend's event from Rotterdam further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Eurovision 2021 but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

