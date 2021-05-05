What you need to know
- Epic's plans to bring Rocket League to mobile were revealed during its ongoing legal battle with Apple.
- A redesigned game launcher would introduce Rocket League on mobile to match the PC and consoles game.
- This would be the "full" version of the game and would include cross-play and cross-progress between devices.
Earlier this month, Epic and Psyonix announced Rocket League Sideswipe, a version of the popular game that will be coming to Android and iOS later this year. However, thanks to the current Epic v Apple court proceedings, Epic and Psyonix could have their collective sights set on a bigger launch coming to mobile.
In court documents assembled by The Verge (via Android Police), it was revealed that Epic is working on creating an entirely new game launcher for the game which would work across the PC, consoles, and mobile. That's right—the full version of Rocket League accessible right from your phone, from wherever you are.
The documents revealed some of Epic's current goals for its myriad of games and apps, including the likes of Fortnite, Houseparty, and Rocket League. In one slide, an intitiative called 'Rocket League "Next"' is detailed with the following:
- Next-generation client with full game experience across all platforms, including mobile
- Cross-Play, Cross-Progress between mobile, PC, console
- Mobile Alpha/Beta long before its release on other platforms
- Est: Q2 2021 for Mobile Beta
Considering that we're currently in Q2 2021, it would have been safe to assume that the mobile beta program likely would have already been opened. We wouldn't be surprised if mobile development has been in the works for quite some time, considering that Rocket League is already available on practically every other platform.
Even with this news coming out due to the Epic v Apple trial, it wouldn't be a stretch to assume that Epic plans to push forward with its plans for Rocket League on mobile. However, the gaming giant is likely just awaiting the conclusion of the trial before sharing any more details about a potential release and beta program.
Bringing Rocket League to mobile would be absolutely huge, provided that the cross-platform integration and touchscreen controls are fine-tuned enough. Other than that, there's no reason to believe that it wouldn't instantly become one of the best Android games without needing to use something like Steam Link or NVIDIA's GeForce Now.
The Epic v Apple case is still ongoing, so we may end up learning more about Epic's plans for future releases until the case is concluded.
