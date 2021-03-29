EA hasn't released a golf video since 2015, but that is all set to change, as the company has announced that they are working on a brand new, next-gen golf game.

Making use of EA's Frostbite engine, EA Sports PGA Tour will aim to bring fans the experience of the PGA Tour in video game form, with players able to build up their own virtual career and compete throughout some of the biggest stages in the world of golf.

According to EA, the upcoming game will feature many PGA Tour highlights, including The Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and more. The game will also feature some of the most famous courses and athletes in the world of golf, although EA didn't go into details on just who would be appearing in the game.

Not too much else was revealed about the upcoming game, although EA Sports EVP and GM Cam Weber did note that the company was excited to bring golf games back to next-gen hardware. "EA SPORTS and the PGA TOUR have created some of the most memorable golf video game experiences together, and we couldn't be more excited to expand our sports portfolio with a new golf title on next-gen hardware," said Weber, "Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world's top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can't wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup."

This move comes shortly after publisher 2K announced the signing a long-term deal with Tiger Woods earlier this month for their own golf game series, which was restarted last year with PGA Tour 2K21. Prior to this, EA hadn't made a golf game since 2015's Rory McIllroy PGA Tour.