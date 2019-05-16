Big and capable NETGEAR Orbi RBK22 Easy on the eyes Eero Pro with Eero Beacon The NETGEAR Orbi series provides a ton of configuration options with a large product family. With a focus on flexibility, its possible to build a great Wi-Fi experience with the Orbi and its numerous available accessory options. $189 at Amazon Pros Tri-band connection

NETGEAR and Eero each take a rather different approach when it comes to building a mesh Wi-Fi network. Eero makes the most of a couple different products with the Eero Pro being able to be paired with another Pro or an Eero Beacon. This is simpler than NETGEAR's buffet of options including a cable modem, a speaker, multiple routers, and satellites. The simplicity of the Eero makes it a much easier product to understand but with a cost significantly higher than the Orbi, it doesn't seem worth it.

Coverage and quality

Either of these products can create a strong and reliable mesh network that will keep your mobile devices running strong as you move through your home. It's easy to get caught up in the raw speed capabilities of a router but for most people, anything a modern Wi-Fi 5 router can output will be more than enough. Both of these routers also bring along multi-user, multiple-input, multiple-output or MU-MIMO technology than keeps the network performing consistently even with a lot of connections.

NETGEAR Orbi RBK22 Eero Pro with Eero Beacon Bands Tri-band Tri-band MU-MIMO ✔️ ✔️ CPU 710 Mhz quad-core 700 Mhz quad-core RAM 512MB 512MB Storage 256MB 4GB Ethernet Ports 2 2 Coverage 4,000 sq ft 2,500 sq ft

With its speed being more than enough for most usage, Eero sets its sights on simplicity and subtlety. The Eero Pros and the Beacons can blend in well with any room's decor so they can be placed in an area with the best signal to the main router. This will keep speeds consistent and useful.

The Orbi system can deliver this same sort of performance but its bigger package and variety makes it slightly more cumbersome to set up efficiently. However if you are willing to put in the extra time needed in setup, you can build a larger and faster mesh Wi-Fi system and still save money over Eero.

Speed, coverage, and simplicity

It can be hard to tell how well Wi-Fi signals will travel through your home but NETGEAR has put together some recommendations on its website to help you pick a package that makes sense for you.

Knowing exactly which product you should use with Orbi can a little daunting at first with NETGEAR offering two Satellite mesh points, a wall-plug Satellite, an outdoor Satellite, and a smart speaker. The more powerful units are larger and carry a higher price. The router in this Orbi package is the RBR20 can cover 2,000 sq ft with the same coverage on the RBS20 Satellite bringing the total to 4,000 sq ft.

Eero makes the choice much easier, though a bit less flexible. It offers its dual-band Beacon covering 1,000 sq ft and tri-band Eero Pro covering 1,500 sq ft as expansion options to its Eero Pro base. This brings the total for this package to 2,500 sq ft. It's easier to understand what you are getting with Eero but it lets you down in Wi-Fi speed and coverage. Both devices do have an available gigabit Ethernet port so a wired device can be connected with little to no speed sacrifice.

Size and aesthetics

The main router for the Orbi is larger than the Eero, but it's far from ugly. In a rounded white housing, it almost looks like modern art when placed next to a conventional router. It does not hide as well as the Eero, so if you want your Wi-Fi setup to be completely hidden, it will be more of a challenge. If you aren't afraid of showing the Orbi off, a matched networking setup is possible with the Orbi speaker and modem.

When it comes to setting up a good mesh network, the most important thing is your needs. If the Eero's smaller coverage and lower speed is too much of a sacrifice for you, something effective could be created from the wider Orbi ecosystem. With higher Wi-Fi speeds, greater coverage, and a much lower price tag, the Orbi series is a better candidate for your new home Wi-Fi network,

