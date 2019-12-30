The new version of Microsoft Edge that's powered by Chromium launches on Windows and macOS on January 15, 2020. As that release is only a couple weeks away, some Microsoft apps are getting ready for the switch. Microsoft Edge on Android now refers to the new Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy in its sync settings.

Within the Sync to settings section for Edge for Android, the app now lists two destinations to sync to, the new Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy. It also includes a note that clarifies that, for now, people will have to sign in to their Microsoft accounts to sync favorites, passwords, and other data. It specifies that the new Microsoft Edge will not sync with Microsoft Edge Legacy.