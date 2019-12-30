What you need to know
- Microsoft Edge on Android is preparing for the launch of the new Microsoft Edge.
- Edge on Android now refers to Microsoft Edge Legacy and the new Microsoft Edge.
- The new Microsoft Edge launches on January 15, 2020 for Windows and macOS.
The new version of Microsoft Edge that's powered by Chromium launches on Windows and macOS on January 15, 2020. As that release is only a couple weeks away, some Microsoft apps are getting ready for the switch. Microsoft Edge on Android now refers to the new Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy in its sync settings.
Within the Sync to settings section for Edge for Android, the app now lists two destinations to sync to, the new Microsoft Edge and Microsoft Edge Legacy. It also includes a note that clarifies that, for now, people will have to sign in to their Microsoft accounts to sync favorites, passwords, and other data. It specifies that the new Microsoft Edge will not sync with Microsoft Edge Legacy.
Latest Edge beta on Android changes the wording for syncing settings to old / new Edge. pic.twitter.com/erxCboBiZb— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) December 30, 2019
The new Microsoft Edge is powered by Chromium and has been in beta testing for months. In addition to being compatible with more websites, it also supports extensions built for Chrome. The new version of Edge officially launches on January 15, 2020 on Windows and macOS. It will be available on both Windows 7 and Windows 10. There is a version of the new Microsoft Edge that is compiled for ARM64, but that will not become publicly available on January 15, 2020.
