Retailers are getting started with Black Friday sales much earlier than usual this year, meaning there are more opportunities than ever before to save. Amazon is one retailer that's getting started early and offering Black Friday deals before we reach the end of November. Best of all, many of these offers are truly Black Friday-worthy even though we still have over a week left before the big day.

One deal that's live today only at Amazon can save you $200 instantly on the iRobot Roomba i6+ robot vacuum. This Wi-Fi-connected model normally sells for up to $800, though right now it's on sale for $599.99 while supplies last.

The Roomba i6+ has all of the features you'd want from a robot vacuum. You can schedule it to run via the free iRobot HOME app, or by using your voice through one of Amazon's Alexa-enabled Echo devices, making it super convenient.

You can also tell it not to clean or not clean a specific area as the iAdapt Navigation helps it visualize the layout of your home while built-in sensors warn the device if it is getting near an obstacle or if it's about to fall down a flight of stairs.

It has a 3-stage cleaning system with powerful suction for a thorough clean. It can even charge itself with the included docking station and resume where it last left off if needed. It's a great pick for homes with pets as it uses rubber brushes for picking up debris and fur. It also traps 99% of pet allergens.

The best part about the Roomba i6+ is the fact that it empties its own dust bin. The included dock features Automatic Dirt Disposal which essentially means the vacuum empties itself into a built-in AllergenLock bag that can hold about 60 days' worth of debris so you can simply set the vacuum to run on a schedule for a couple of months. You'll then be alerted when the bag gets full and needs emptying.

