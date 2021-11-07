Having lost their last two games in the row, the Chargers will be looking to get back on track against a visiting Philadelphia side that has lost its last eight matches against sides from the AFC.
Read on for full details on how to watch Eagles vs Chargers, no matter where you are in the world.
Having lost their lead at the top of the AFC West in what's emerged as one of the most competitive conferences, another defeat here could prove disastrous for the now vulnerable-looking Chargers.
They now face off against an Eagles side that may have pulled themselves out of their own malaise.
After a torrid start to the season, a wild card spot now looks a possibility for the Eagles following their 38-point demolition of the Lions in Detroit last week.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Eagles vs Chargers live stream for Sunday's game.
Eagles vs Chargers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday November 7 with kick-off set for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT / 9.05pm BST / 8.05am (Mon) AEDT.
Watch Eagles vs Chargers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Eagles vs Chargers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Eagles vs Chargers online in the US
Today's Eagles vs Chargers game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Eagles vs Chargers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This huge match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Eagles vs Chargers going out on Sky at 6pm BST on Sunday evening.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Eagles vs Chargers live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is on hand for NFL fans in Canada, as the network will be providing live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in the region including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick-off is at 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT
Live stream Eagles vs Chargers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 8.05am AEST on Monday morning.
