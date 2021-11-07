Having lost their last two games in the row, the Chargers will be looking to get back on track against a visiting Philadelphia side that has lost its last eight matches against sides from the AFC.

Having lost their lead at the top of the AFC West in what's emerged as one of the most competitive conferences, another defeat here could prove disastrous for the now vulnerable-looking Chargers.

They now face off against an Eagles side that may have pulled themselves out of their own malaise.

After a torrid start to the season, a wild card spot now looks a possibility for the Eagles following their 38-point demolition of the Lions in Detroit last week.

Eagles vs Chargers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Lincoln Financial Field in ​​Philadelphia on Sunday November 7 with kick-off set for 4.05pm ET / 1.05pm PT / 9.05pm BST / 8.05am (Mon) AEDT.

Watch Eagles vs Chargers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Eagles vs Chargers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

