Earlier this year, EA announced EA Play Live, an all-digital showcase of announcements, including new games. EA Play Live was set for June 11 at 4 p.m. PST. Due to the ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality, EA announced today that the showcase is being delayed. EA Play Live will not begin on June 18 at 4 p.m. PST.

While there are no specifics known regarding what'll be featured at the event, it's possible we might finally see the Star Wars: Maverick game that leaked earlier this year.

Multiple other events have also been delayed including CD Projekt Red's Night City Wire event for Cyberpunk 2077 and Sony's PS5 showcase The Future of Gaming.