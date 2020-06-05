What you need to know
- EA was planning to hold EA Play Live, a digital showcase, on June 11.
- EA Play Live has been delayed until June 18.
- This move is intended to show support for the ongoing protests against police brutality.
Earlier this year, EA announced EA Play Live, an all-digital showcase of announcements, including new games. EA Play Live was set for June 11 at 4 p.m. PST. Due to the ongoing protests against racial inequality and police brutality, EA announced today that the showcase is being delayed. EA Play Live will not begin on June 18 at 4 p.m. PST.
June 5, 2020
While there are no specifics known regarding what'll be featured at the event, it's possible we might finally see the Star Wars: Maverick game that leaked earlier this year.
Multiple other events have also been delayed including CD Projekt Red's Night City Wire event for Cyberpunk 2077 and Sony's PS5 showcase The Future of Gaming.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Do you think Samsung software has too much bloat?
Samsung consistently makes some of the best Android phones money can buy, but over the years, one of their weaker aspects has been software. What do you think about Samsung's custom Android interface here in 2020?
Everyone in my family now looks forward to game night thanks to Jackbox
If you were lucky, your family had regularly scheduled game nights growing up. Now that everyone is always on their devices, companies like Jacbox are leaning into the changing landscape of family entertainment and helping us to interact more — both virtually, and in person.
Motorola unveils the Moto G Fast and new Moto E — both for under $200
Less than two months after the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power went on sale, Motorola is back with two more budget-focused handsets — the Moto G Fast and a new Moto E. Here's what you need to know about the two phones!
Take your PS4 gaming to new heights with these awesome arcade pads
Looking to step your game up in the world of fighting games? An arcade pad is one of the best ways you can slay the competition.