This unique sale at Amazon features the Sony X900H 75-inch 4K HDR smart TV on sale for just $1,598. It has also dropped this low at other retailers like Best Buy. The TV normally sells for around $2,000, and it hasn't dropped this low since Black Friday's deals. This is a 2020 model, but Sony replaced it in 2021 with the X90J lineup, which doesn't go up to 75 inches yet and is significantly more expensive even on the 65-inch version. If you need a big, beautiful screen sitting in your living room, this is it.

The X900H has a wide range of compatibility with other systems. For one thing, it has Android TV built right in along with Google Assistant. Not only can you control the TV with just your voice, you can also use this functionality to control the rest of your smart home. Search for TV shows and movies, get answers to questions, and more. The TV also works with Amazon Alexa. If you have an Alexa device nearby, you can use your TV to view camera feeds, launch apps, turn up the volume, and more. You can also use Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit if you want with a seamless integration with the iPhone and other Siri devices.

Of course the TV does a lot more than that. It includes an X1 processor and 4K X-Reality Pro for 4K upscaling, HDR support, and the ability to create a rich world with detail and texture. The triluminos deisplay and full array local dimming help provide you with the best possible colors and gradation. You'll see your shows the way the creators intended you to.

If you're a gamer, you can use the TV's Game Mode. It provides a smoother, more responsive experience. With HDMI 2.1 you can get 120fps and reduced input lag so all you get is ultra-smooth motion.