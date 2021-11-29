So you've already picked one of the best Cyber Monday Android phone deals, and you're in need of a charger. That's right, most of the best Android phones ship without a charger in the box, leaving you to fend for yourself in that department. Luckily, Anker has you covered with this deal on the company's PowerPort III wall charger. Thanks to Cyber Monday, you'll be able to get the PowerPort III for just $12, saving you 25% in the process.

With the PowerPort III, you'll be provided with up to 20W charging speeds, which may not seem like much. But considering that the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Pixel 6 Pro barely reach those speeds anyways, it will do the job just fine. Plus, the PowerPort III features a foldable plug, making it perfect to throw in your travel bag, ensuring that you'll never forget a charger at home.

Anker 20W PowerPort III The Anker PowerPort III features up to 20W charging speeds via a single USB-C port. It also offers a foldable plug design, making it perfect to throw in your bag to keep your devices charged up while you're on the go. $12 at Amazon

Along with the 20W charging speeds and foldable plug, Anker provides an 18-month worry-free guarantee, so you'll be able to quickly get a replacement if anything happens to your charger. Additionally, you won't need to be worried about your phone being over-charged thanks to Anker's MultiProtect safety system which provides overvoltage and temperature controls.

This sis one of the best chargers on the market, regardless of whether you need one for your favorite Android phone, or just want a cheap charger to keep your earbuds juiced up. Anker has been around for years and remains one of the best companies for those in the market for a new charger.