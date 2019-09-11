Best answer: Yes. Well, kind of. A select few phones support Wi-Fi calling on Visible but you can expect the list to keep growing.

So which devices work right now?

While Visible supports a number of phones, only a select few support Wi-Fi calling.

Keep and eye on the Wi-Fi Calling section of the help page to check for update.

While Visible is taking a cautious approach to the roll out of it's Wi-Fi calling feature, it's committed to expanding support in the future. Making sure things go smoothly for users is important and to be absolutely confident that customers can make and receive calls whenever they need to without having to reconsider their network is important.

Nobody wants to drop an important call because their phone isn't fully ready for a new feature so I appreciate Visible's cautious optimism on rolling out the Wi-Fi calling feature. For the time being, any other voice over internet protocol service should work just fine on Wi-Fi or Visible's unlimited LTE data such as Facebook Messenger, Google Hangouts, or Line.

