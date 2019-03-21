Best answer: Yes, Stadia will support cross-platform play, but Google did not specify with which services or devices.
What is cross-platform play?
Cross-platform play is a term used when those playing on different devices can play multiplayer games with each other. For example, when PlayStation 4 users can hop into a match against someone on PC or Nintendo Switch, that is cross-platform play. Most games on consoles today only allow people to play against others using the same console as they are, but cross-platform between devices opens up a whole new world for players.
Which devices will support cross-platform play with Stadia?
It is unknown if Stadia will support cross-play between consoles like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or Nintendo Switch, but at the very least it will support cross-play between Stadia-capable devices like your Chromebooks, Android Pixel phones, and Chromecast.
Will cross-platform play be available in every game?
It's unclear whether it will be enabled for every game, but Google appears to be working with developers to have this feature supported on as many games as possible. Jade Raymond, head of Google's new gaming studio, Stadia Games and Entertainment, stated that the company would focus on implementing cross-play in first-party titles.
