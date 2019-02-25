Best answer: Yes, there is a version of the Galaxy S10 with dual SIM slots, but you'll have to buy it unlocked because the U.S. carrier models only support one at a time. Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S10 (Unlocked) ($900)

Dual SIM Galaxy S10 vs. Single SIM

Want another line for your smartphone? That's where dual SIM comes in, although things get complicated if you want that on the new Galaxy S10. There aren't many differences between the dual SIM and single SIM versions of the Galaxy S10. They both have the same specs and features and design, but one can take an extra SIM card while the other can't. The single SIM model can take one nano-SIM card and one microSD card. The dual SIM model can take either two nano-SIM cards or one nano-SIM card and one microSD card. What you can't do is have two SIM cards and one microSD card in the same slot, so you'll have to determine your own usage patterns to figure out which one makes the most sense to buy. You have to buy the Galaxy S10 unlocked

It's worth repeating that none of the U.S. carrier models have dual SIM capabilities. That means if you're buying your Galaxy S10 directly from a carrier you can only use one line at a time. If you need two dedicated SIM slots you need to buy the unlocked Galaxy S10 outright. The downside is that you have to deal with either Samsung or your retailer whenever you need help with your phone. There's also something to be said about having to pay $900 outright instead of being able to buy the phone on an installment plan. If you've weighed the pros and cons and still decide you want to buy the Galaxy S10 unlocked you can preorder it right here. Looking for secondary service? We do want to point out one option for those who want dual SIM to have a second line: Google Fi.

The Galaxy S10 isn't fully compatible with Google Fi. You lose Fi's network-hopping features since this is only exclusive to phones specifically designed for the service. That doesn't mean you can't use the service with your Galaxy S10, though. You'll only have to keep in mind that unlocked phones that aren't designed for Google Fi will default to the T-Mobile network for all coverage needs. Plus, it still uses Wi-Fi calling whenever it can, so if you're at home, at work, or one of the billion other places with a connection, you won't have to worry much about cellular reception. Other reasons to consider Google Fi include a low monthly cost, you don't pay for data you don't use, and account management is perhaps the easiest we've seen from any carrier.

The Galaxy S10 is an absolute powerhouse that's deserving of your time and money. From its stunning AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras, the S10 has something for everyone.