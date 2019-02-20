Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy S10's earpiece doubles as a loudspeaker in conjunction with the bottom-firing speaker for full stereo sound. Even still, you may want to snag a Bluetooth speaker if you're after better quality.

The Galaxy S10 will sound better than most phones

We've been a bit spoiled by some phones over the years when it comes to delivering high-quality sound out of the box. I'm talking mostly about HTC's One devices, which housed BoomSound speakers that I swear were good enough to host a small party.

That superior experience hasn't inspired many other manufacturers to make the effort to fully emulate it, likely due to design constraints. But some, like Samsung, have resorted to making the ear piece double as a loudspeaker to work alongside the main speaker, which is located on the bottom of the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+.

Two speakers will always be better than one, but for anything more than personal listening sessions, the Galaxy S10's dual speakers — while plenty loud and clear — may not deliver the rich sound you're looking for at all levels of the audio spectrum.

This has nothing to do with the overall quality of the phone. The size of the speakers are to blame. Because Samsung doesn't have a ton of room inside, the Galaxy S10 has to use smaller speakers. It physically can't deliver as much volume or quality as a dedicated audio device would.

Get a Bluetooth speaker for fuller sound