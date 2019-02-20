Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy S10's under-screen fingerprint sensor should work with any plastic screen protector, but if you want to use a tempered glass protector, you'll need to buy one that's been certified by Samsung.
- Samsung: Samsung Galaxy S10 ($900)
- Whitestone: Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector ($50)
- Amazon: Qoosea plastic screen protectors ($8)
Why only one tempered glass screen protector works with the Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor
In case you didn't realize it, the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have a fingerprint sensor beneath the display. This allows you to unlock your phone by placing your thumb on the lower portion of the display instead of having to reach around the back where the standard fingerprint sensor has been the past couple of years.
You can't use any old screen protector for the Galaxy S10.
This is extremely cool technology, but because of the way it works it can cause issues with some screen protectors. The exact technology in play is Qualcomm's ultrasonic fingerprint reader. It uses inaudible sound waves to read the 3D surface area of your finger, giving you a more technologically convenient and secure biometric security option than the previous scanner.
Those sound waves are a big problem when it comes to tempered glass screen protectors because they don't travel very far. More often than not, that's due to the air gap beneath the glass.
Although your screen protector appears to be in direct contact with the display, the adhesive used to keep it all together creates a very thin gap that is just thin enough to throw off the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic scanner. Some makers of screen protectors have resorted to placing a hole cutout where the fingerprint area is. It works, but it's really ugly and will no doubt make your phone awkward to use.
There is one neat option, however. The Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector is made in a way that allows it to work perfectly fine with the Galaxy S10's fingerprint scanner. This is because it uses a patent-pending liquid adhesive called LOCA (Liquid Optically Clear Adhesive) over the full surface area that minimizes the amount of air between the screen protector and your display, giving those sound waves enough room to read the entirety of your fingerprint.
Because of this, Whitestone is currently the only tempered glass screen protector certified to work perfectly fine with your Samsung Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+. To be clear, that doesn't mean other tempered glass screen protectors can't or won't work with the phone, but Samsung can't guarantee it.
There are other nice reasons to go for Whitestone's Dome Glass. We like its installation kit as it makes it laughably easy to install the screen protector without developing air bubbles. That liquid adhesive it uses can also supposedly fix minor scratches and cracks as it settles into the crevices. That gives it added value for those who maybe waited a bit too long to protect their phone.
Whitestone Dome Glass is not the cheapest screen protector in the world with a $50 price tag for just one in the box, but if you want the Galaxy S10's fingerprint features without settling for lesser technology, that's your bill.
You can still use plastic screen protectors with the Galaxy S10
If you're not digging the hole cutout and the Whitestone Dome Glass protector isn't an option, you should buy a plastic screen protector instead. Plastic screen protectors work perfectly fine with the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
There are a couple of downsides going this route. Namely, you are more prone to the screen protector scratching and wearing down over time since plastic isn't as durable as tempered glass in this form. Installation of the screen protector can be a bit harder because you really have to work to get that thing on there perfectly without any air bubbles.
Lastly, depending on the quality of the screen protector, it may not feel as natural to touch as tempered glass options, and some can even interfere with touchscreen performance. Try to go for tempered glass when you can, but if you need a non-punctured screen protector for your Galaxy S10 and for some odd reason you can't get Whitestone Dome Glass, this is your only option.
The good news is that plastic screen protectors are dirt cheap, so if you need to replace one down the line then it should be no skin off your back. This 3-pack of Qoosea screen protectors costs just $8 and should offer everything you need.
Pushes the Bar
Samsung Galaxy S10
A premium device inside and out.
The Galaxy S10 is an absolute powerhouse that's deserving of your time and money. From its stunning AMOLED display, in-screen fingerprint sensor, and three rear cameras, the S10 has something for everyone.
Best Screen Protector
Whitestone Dome Glass
A class of its own.
Whitestone's Dome Glass is the only screen protector guaranteed to work correctly and reliably with the Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor. It's costly, but for some, it may be worth it.
Cheaper Alternative
Qoosea Screen Protector
The best of both worlds.
If the Whitestone Dome Glass is too pricey for you, there's no shame in opting for a plastic screen protector. It'll still offer some level of protection, and if it does accrue scratches over time you have two more ready to go.
