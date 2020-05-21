Best answer: As of right now, ExpressVPN does not offer any sort of free trial for its service. With the purchase of its one-year plan you do get a 30-day money-back guarantee which will score you a full refund should you not find the service useful or do not understand it.

When it comes to VPN providers, very few of them actually offer a free trial of the service. ExpressVPN is one of the ones that does not, though that doesn't mean you have to sign up for a risky long-term commitment to use the service. When you sign up for the six month or annual plan from ExpressVPN you actually get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that if you don't find the service useful, have trouble getting it running properly, or just discover that a VPN is not for you, you can request a refund within one month of signing up.

While it's not exactly the same as a "free trial" because you have to sign up and pay for it to get started, it is worth considering because it alleviates any risk that's involved with trying it out. ExpressVPN has plans that allow you to pay month to month or you can sign up for a year and get 3 months free for a limited time.

