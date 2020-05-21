Best answer: As of right now, ExpressVPN does not offer any sort of free trial for its service. With the purchase of its one-year plan you do get a 30-day money-back guarantee which will score you a full refund should you not find the service useful or do not understand it.
When it comes to VPN providers, very few of them actually offer a free trial of the service. ExpressVPN is one of the ones that does not, though that doesn't mean you have to sign up for a risky long-term commitment to use the service. When you sign up for the six month or annual plan from ExpressVPN you actually get a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that if you don't find the service useful, have trouble getting it running properly, or just discover that a VPN is not for you, you can request a refund within one month of signing up.
While it's not exactly the same as a "free trial" because you have to sign up and pay for it to get started, it is worth considering because it alleviates any risk that's involved with trying it out. ExpressVPN has plans that allow you to pay month to month or you can sign up for a year and get 3 months free for a limited time.
How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Getting signed up and started with ExpressVPN is actually a pretty simple process. It takes just a few minutes if you follow these simple steps. Here's how you do it.
Visit the ExpressVPN website
Click the Get ExpressVPN or Get Started button
Select the plan that works best for you
Enter your email address
Select your payment method (options include credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, and more)
Download the app that works with your platform
- Get started
That's all there is to it. Signing up for ExpressVPN is super simple and takes just a few minutes. Once completed you can begin protecting up to five of your devices at the same time.
What plans does ExpressVPN offer
ExpressVPN offers up three different plans that you can sign up for. All of them offer the same exact features, speeds, and support, the biggest difference is the length of time that you have a subscription for. The options include:
- 1 Month Plan - $12.95 per month
- 6 Month Plan - $9.99 per month (Billed as $59.95 every six months)
- 12 Month Plan + 3 months free - $6.67 per month (Billed as $99.95 every 12 months)
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
