Best answer: No, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial anymore. Previously, you were able to sign up for a limited trial, though ESPN has removed that offer. Luckily, you are able to cancel ESPN+ at any time during, there's no long-term contract.

As nice as it would be to be able to sign up for ESPN+ and try it out for free, the company has decided to remove this option for now. Whether it's a sporting event that you were interested in trying to watch or a Pay Per View yoyu hope to save a few bucks on, in order to access the vast content library that ESPN+ offers, you'll need to sign up for an account.

ESPN+ doesn't require a cable log in, there's no long-term commitment or need to pay for an extended period of time upfront, or any thing like that. Once you sign up, you'll have instant access to tons of live streaming sports games and matches from just about anywhere in the world. It works on your phone, tablet, PC, and streaming hardware of choice.

Whether you are looking to watch a boxing match, football, basketball, hockey, or anything else you can possibly think of, ESPN+ has you covered. The service only costs $5 per month, and as mentioned before it can be cancelled at any point in time.