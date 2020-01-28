Best answer: No, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial anymore. Previously, you were able to sign up for a limited trial, though ESPN has removed that offer. Luckily, you are able to cancel ESPN+ at any time during, there's no long-term contract.
- Stream Live Sports: ESPN+ ($5 a month at ESPN.com)
As nice as it would be to be able to sign up for ESPN+ and try it out for free, the company has decided to remove this option for now. Whether it's a sporting event that you were interested in trying to watch or a Pay Per View yoyu hope to save a few bucks on, in order to access the vast content library that ESPN+ offers, you'll need to sign up for an account.
ESPN+ doesn't require a cable log in, there's no long-term commitment or need to pay for an extended period of time upfront, or any thing like that. Once you sign up, you'll have instant access to tons of live streaming sports games and matches from just about anywhere in the world. It works on your phone, tablet, PC, and streaming hardware of choice.
Whether you are looking to watch a boxing match, football, basketball, hockey, or anything else you can possibly think of, ESPN+ has you covered. The service only costs $5 per month, and as mentioned before it can be cancelled at any point in time.
Standalone Sports Streaming
ESPN+
There's no need for a cable subscription here
Regardless of which sports you like to watch, ESPN+ has you covered here. There are tons of live matches, replays, highlight clips, and more available on the service.
How to sign up for ESPN+
- Visit the ESPN+ website.
- Click the Sign Up Now button in the top right corner
Log in with your existing ESPN.com account. If you don't have one, you can create one or use the Single Sign On options for ease of use.
Enter your payment information, including card number and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click Buy ESPN+.
- Check your information to make sure it is correct, and that you have selected the correct plan for you. ESPN+ will show you how much you will be billed, and when it will renew.
- You will see a Success page if everything is done correctly.
- Click Get Started to start watching ESPN+ as part of your free trial.
That's it. Really. It's that simple. You're now enrolled in a monthly plan of ESPN+, which you can cancel at any point before the next month bills. After you are enrolled, you'll want to get started with watching ESPN+ on all your devices.
What plan options does ESPN+ offer?
There's only a single option from ESPN+, which is $5 per month. You can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 instead if you want. This provides you access to even more content, and all of the services share a single log in which makes remembering things easier. Unfortunately, you can't opt for just two of the three services at an even lower price.
Both options offer you the same exact experience and content, it's just simply a matter of whether you see the value in the bundle or not. You can get started with both today and be signed up in just minutes.
Standalone Sports Streaming
ESPN+
There's no need for a cable subscription here
Regardless of which sports you like to watch, ESPN+ has you covered here. There are tons of live matches, replays, highlight clips, and more available on the service.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.