Best answer: No, ESPN+ does not offer a free trial. Previously, customers could opt for a limited free trial, but ESPN removed that option. However, with no long-term contract, you can cancel this affordable monthly subscription at any time.

Whether you are looking to watch a boxing match, football, basketball, hockey, or anything else you can think of, ESPN+ has you covered. Unfortunately, as mentioned previously, an ESPN+ free trial is not currently available. However, the service only costs $6.99 per month and can be canceled at any time.

ESPN+ doesn't require a cable login, and there's no long-term commitment or need to pay for an extended period upfront. Once you sign up, you'll have instant access to tons of live streaming sports games and matches from just about anywhere in the world. It works on your phone, tablet, PC, and streaming hardware of choice.

It used to be pretty standard for companies to offer a free trial of their service before collecting any money, but unfortunately, that isn't the case with ESPN+. Like many others, ESPN has removed the ESPN+ free trial, which means you now have to sign up for an entire month to gain access to the content. So whether it's a sporting event that you were interested in watching or a Pay Per View match you hope to save a few bucks on, to access the vast content library that ESPN+ offers, you'll need to sign up for an account.

ESPN+ is the place to go for live coverage of football, soccer, basketball, baseball, and more. Sign up now for a variety of live matches, replays, highlight clips, and exclusive original series.

What plan options does ESPN+ offer?

There's only a single option from ESPN+, which is $6.99 per month. Alternatively, you can bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 monthly as part of The Disney Bundle, or choose the ad-free version of Hulu for $19.99 monthly. This provides you access to even more content, and all of the services share a single login which makes remembering things more manageable. Unfortunately, you can't opt for just two of the three services at an even lower price.

Both options offer you the same experience and content. It's just simply a matter of whether you see the value in the bundle or not. You can get started with both today and sign up in just minutes.

How to sign up for ESPN+

Visit the ESPN+ website. Click the Sign Up Now button in the top right corner. Log in with your existing ESPN.com account. If you don't have one, you can create one or use the Single Sign-On options for ease of use. Enter your payment information, including card number and billing information, or choose to link to PayPal. Click Buy ESPN+. Check your information to make sure it's correct and that you selected the right plan for you. ESPN+ will show you how much you will be billed, and when it will renew. You will see a Success page if everything is done correctly. Click Get Started to start watching ESPN+ as part of your free trial.

That's it! Now you're enrolled in an ESPN+ monthly plan, which you can cancel at any point before next month's bill. After you're registered, you'll want to get started with watching ESPN+ on all your devices.

Streaming exclusively on ESPN+

ESPN+ currently offers thousands of exclusive live events and original studio shows, as well as several acclaimed series that are available solely on the platform. ESPN+ subscribers can also purchase UFC PPV events and access an extensive archive of on-demand content, including the entire 30 For 30 library, select ESPN Films, and game replays, among other content. Here's a breakdown of some of the programming streaming on ESPN+ right now:

Baseball on ESPN+

ESPN+ currently includes hundreds of college baseball regular season and tournaments games from more than 15 conferences, including the Big 12, American, Sun Belt, and C-USA. ESPN+ subscribers also have access to more than 250 Little League World Series games per year and more than 180 MLB games per season via the app.

Basketball on ESPN+

ESPN+ offers coverage of more than 5,000 NCAA Men's & Women's basketball games from conferences, including:

ACC

American Athletic Conference

America East

Atlantic 10

Atlantic Sun

Big 12

Big South

Big Sky

Big West

Horizon League

The Ivy League

Metro Atlantic

Mid-American

Missouri Valley

Conference USA

Ohio Valley

Patriot League

SEC

Southern

Southland

Summit League

Sun Belt

WAC

Football on ESPN+

In addition to including 65 regular season Canadian Football League (CFL) games per year, ESPN+ subscribers will have exclusive coverage of at least one NFL International Series game beginning in the 2022-23 season. Sports fans can also access more than 500 college football games per season from conferences, including:

ACC

American Athletic Conference

Big 12

Big South

Big Sky

The Ivy League

Metro Atlantic

Mid-American (MAC)

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC)

Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC)

Conference USA

Ohio Valley

Patriot League

Pioneer Football League

SEC

Southern

Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC)

Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC)

Southland

Sun Belt

Western Athletic Conference

Soccer on ESPN+

Fear not, soccer fans! ESPN+ is the place to go for streaming thousands of matches across various international soccer leagues and tournaments. These include:

Belgian Pro League

Bundesliga / Bundesliga 2

CAF World Cup Qualifiers

Copa del Rey

Dutch Eredivisie

English Football League (EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, League 1, and League 2)

FA Cup

FA Community Shield

FFA Cup

Gulf Cup

International Champions Cup

LaLiga

LaLiga 2

LigaMX

MLS

NCAA College Soccer

Swedish Allsvenskan

UEFA (Nations League+ European Qualifiers)

USL

US Open Cup

Women's FA Cup

Women's FA Community Shield

Original content on ESPN+

Beyond traditional sports coverage, ESPN+ gives subscribers access to exclusive articles and analyses on players, teams, and leagues from popular ESPN.com writers like Bill Barnwell, Matthew Berry, Jay Bilas, Mike Clay, and Heather Dinich.

Subscribers can also check out a growing list of original series and studio shows streaming exclusively on ESPN. Here's a list of some of the best original programming streaming now:

Man In The Arena: Tom Brady

Detail

NFL Turning Point

SoundFX

Team Yearbooks

NFL Films Presents

Our Time: UCF Football

Quest for the Stanley Cup

SMU Football: The Hilltop

Why Not Us: FAMU Football

Peyton's Places

Eli's Places

Rowdy's Places

Abby's Places

Dana White's Contender Series

Claressa Shields

America's Caddie

The Ultimate Fighter

DC & RC

ESPN FC

Fuera de Juego

Fútbol Américas

In The Crease

MLS Review

SportsNation

State of Boxing

Stephen A's World

The Chael Sonnen Show with Jorge Sedano

The Fantasy Show with Matthew Berry

The Point

UFC Embedded

UFC: Destined

Additional sports programming on ESPN+

Regarding college sports coverage outside of football, ESPN+ subscribers can tune into thousands of sporting events from more than 20 conferences. That coverage runs the gamut of men's and women's sports, including college Baseball, Softball, Volleyball, Rugby, Soccer, and Lacrosse.

Subscribers also have access to live coverage of the Masters and PGA Championship golf tournaments. Additionally, beginning in 2022, ESPN+ will be the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live coverage. Other sports you'll find on ESPN+ include UFC, Boxing, Hockey, Cricket, and Tennis.