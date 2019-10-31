Best answer: No, as of now, there are no promo codes for Disney+. However, some great deals are going on right now that can get you discounts on a subscription.

Disney at a discount

With so many streaming services out there and each one having content unique to their service, it's not hard to find yourself with a few different subscriptions — and that means the dollars add up pretty quick. So finding ways to save a buck here and there is a great way to help out the budget while still getting the content you want, and Disney+ is going to have some content you will likely want. As it stands now, Disney isn't offering any promo codes or free trial periods at sign up. However, there are a few different ways to get yourself a discount on your subscription.

Can you watch me now?

If you are a Verizon customer, then you might have the best deal of all. On October 22 Verizon announced that they were going to be the exclusive wireless partner for Disney+, and they are giving their customers a free year of Disney's new streaming service. Here is who will be eligible for the deal:

New and existing 4G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New and existing 5G Unlimited mobile subscribers

New FiOS home internet subscribers

New 5G home internet subscribers

The other deal that is going to become available when Disney+ launches on November 12 is a bundle for $12.99 that gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ together. With this package, you get to catch all your favorite Disney content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, NatGeo, and more as well as great shows on Hulu, and all the sports you could want from ESPN. If you were to purchase each of these services separately, you'd be paying about $18.

Getting the deals

After Disney+ launches, there could be more deals to be had, but as it stands now, these discounts are available. Disney is going to have a lot to offer on its new streaming service when it goes live from classics like Snow White and Mary Poppins to Toy Story and Coco. Aside from the prominent Disney shows, there is also going to be original content made only available on Disney+ including shows like the Mandalorian, Loki, Monsters at Work, Magic of the Animal Kingdom, and so much more.