With devices like the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra, it's pretty evident that Samsung is one of the top players in the smartphone space. This is something that's been established for a while now, with the company proving that point year after year.
For all the things Galaxy handsets do well, however, that's not to say they're without their quirks. One of the biggest complaints we have with Samsung is that it still tries to duplicate apps/services already offered by Google — a prime example being the Galaxy Store.
A few of our AC forum members recently began talking about their preference between the Play Store and Galaxy Store, with the conversation going as follows.
What about you? Do you actually use the Galaxy Store on your Samsung phone?
