Samsung Galaxy Note 20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

With devices like the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 Ultra, it's pretty evident that Samsung is one of the top players in the smartphone space. This is something that's been established for a while now, with the company proving that point year after year.

For all the things Galaxy handsets do well, however, that's not to say they're without their quirks. One of the biggest complaints we have with Samsung is that it still tries to duplicate apps/services already offered by Google — a prime example being the Galaxy Store.

A few of our AC forum members recently began talking about their preference between the Play Store and Galaxy Store, with the conversation going as follows.

msm0511

I don't use many themes or change icons all that much, but lots of the icon packs in the Play Store require a 3rd party launcher. As a general rule though, I prefer to use the Play Store over the Galaxy Store for most things.

o4liberty

Either store works well the Samsung store is a little quicker to launch whatever you download. Also you get points on the galaxy site.

bhatech

Either one works, but in general try to use play store since that's on every Android phone compared to galaxy store. Especially if it's present in both and you are buying stuff. If it's only specific to Galaxy phones then Galaxy store may make some sense but why mess around with 2 stores when play store is universal on every Android phone.

KupKrazy

Play store unless it's a Samsung app, which I go to Galaxy store as they'll get the updates faster there. Also, I have Play Pass, so that makes a difference too. :)

What about you? Do you actually use the Galaxy Store on your Samsung phone?

Join the conversation in the forums!