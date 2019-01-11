Android 9 Pie is full of all sorts of features, one of which is Digital Wellbeing.

Google created Digital Wellbeing with the intent of helping you use your phone less. This is done by showing you how much time you spend on certain apps, how many notifications you receive in a given day, giving you the ability to block apps after X amount of time, and turning your screen to grayscale at night to make it less enticing to use.

All of these are helpful features that can make an impact on how often you use your phone, but is anyone actually taking advantage of them?

Here's what the AC forums had to say.

mustang7757

Lol I dont care for it . . I know how much time I spend on my phone which is alot dont need that feature to tell me that .

Mike Dee

It's OK but I don't feel the need to monitor my well being ... digital or otherwise.

rimz808

nope. don't care and don't use it. would be useful if it told me which apps drains my battery and or apps that I have that I hardly use so I can delete them

DMP89145

I used it in the beginning. Really helped me edit and purge a lot of useless "by the way..." notifications. I use my device primarily for information and communication, and I had way too many notifications hitting my Pixel 3. Once I got those down, I haven't really looked at it since ...

What about you? Are you using Digital Wellbeing?