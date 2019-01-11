Android 9 Pie is full of all sorts of features, one of which is Digital Wellbeing.

Google created Digital Wellbeing with the intent of helping you use your phone less. This is done by showing you how much time you spend on certain apps, how many notifications you receive in a given day, giving you the ability to block apps after X amount of time, and turning your screen to grayscale at night to make it less enticing to use.

All of these are helpful features that can make an impact on how often you use your phone, but is anyone actually taking advantage of them?

Here's what the AC forums had to say.