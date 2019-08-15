As time goes on, there are some smartphone features that we see come and go. IR blasters used to be a staple on most flagships, but in 2019, they're non-existent. Just about every phone had a removable battery a few years ago, but that has long been forgotten.

Most recently, we've started to see the gradual death of the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. These two features used to be staples of Samsung's Note series, but on the Galaxy Note 10, they're nowhere to be found.

This got some of our AC forum members talking about their own usage of microSD cards, and this is what they had to say.

amyf27

i haven't used a micro sd card in years. i prefer the cloud storage for a lot of stuff.

Reply
bhatech

It's individual needs but personally never needed SD cards for years so I'm not going to use it. But it doesn't hurt if it's the, you never know when it'll be useful.

Reply
ladiinay

I am using my SD card. I have so many photos that I've kept from previous phones that it would take forever to transfer them between devices. Just moving the SD card from one device to the other is so much easier.

Reply
bandofbrothers2112

This ^ For me personally the inbuilt storage is more than enough. I bought the 512Gb option on my Note 9 and I haven't used anywhere near that. I also got that model for the more Ram option but as now both Note 10+ models have the same Ram that's makes my choice much easier. I've had good quality Sd Cards fail before which is a headache so no more Sd cards for me. :)

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you. Do you use microSD cards with your phones?

Join the conversatioin in the forums!