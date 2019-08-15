As time goes on, there are some smartphone features that we see come and go. IR blasters used to be a staple on most flagships, but in 2019, they're non-existent. Just about every phone had a removable battery a few years ago, but that has long been forgotten.

Most recently, we've started to see the gradual death of the 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot. These two features used to be staples of Samsung's Note series, but on the Galaxy Note 10, they're nowhere to be found.

This got some of our AC forum members talking about their own usage of microSD cards, and this is what they had to say.