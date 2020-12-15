As difficult as it is to believe, we're just weeks away from the Samsung Galaxy S21. The phone is expected to be unveiled and launched in January 2021, meaning we don't have to wait too much longer to get our hands on Samsung's next round of flagships.

Thanks to the seemingly endless rumor mill, we already have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the series. Samsung is poised to launch a total of three phones, including the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. They'll all feature flat displays, a new back design, upgraded internals, and possibly lower prices compared to the S20 series.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about waiting to buy the S21 when it comes out, with the conversation going as follows:

This got us to wondering — Do you think you're going to buy the Galaxy S21?

