As difficult as it is to believe, we're just weeks away from the Samsung Galaxy S21. The phone is expected to be unveiled and launched in January 2021, meaning we don't have to wait too much longer to get our hands on Samsung's next round of flagships.

Thanks to the seemingly endless rumor mill, we already have a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the series. Samsung is poised to launch a total of three phones, including the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra. They'll all feature flat displays, a new back design, upgraded internals, and possibly lower prices compared to the S20 series.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about waiting to buy the S21 when it comes out, with the conversation going as follows:

Am thinking about getting s20 plus, can get 150 for my phone and 400 off through verizon. Might wait for s21. Was wondering if Samsung typically has deals on the new S series phones right when they come out. Thanks.

Yes, Samsung has amazing deals for pre-orders. Depending on the Phone you trade in you can get up to half off. I traded my S9 in for S10+ for about 550 off and additional freebies like Samsung Buds and a free case. With the S20 FE I got $500 off with the trade-in and $70 which I redeemed for a Gear Fit 2. Best to wait for a month and a half at this point in time instead of the S20 plus IMO.

I saw it reported that the S21 line is going to be less expensive than the S20 line. I'm sure that's only speculation at this point (and how much less is anyone's guess), but so close to release of the S21s it's another reason to wait a bit and compare.

This got us to wondering — Do you think you're going to buy the Galaxy S21?

