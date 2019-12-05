Launched in August 2018, Google One is Google's paid subscription service for cloud storage. Plans start at $1.99/month for 100GB of space, with plans going all the way up to 30TB for $299.99/month.
Subscribers also get little perks/goodies throughout the year, including things like Google Play credits, discounts on hotels, and cashback on Google Store purchases.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's where some of our members stand on whether or not they use Google One.
What about you? Do you subscribe to Google One?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite fully revealed in new renders
New renders have surfaced, giving us a clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. The two phones are expected to debut quite soon, as early as this month.
Motorola One Hyper goes official with 32MP pop-up camera, 45W fast charging
Motorola's new One Hyper is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 64MP rear camera, and 45W "Hyper Charging."
Google Assistant launches on Stadia controller with limitations
One of the hallmark features of Stadia is its access to Google-exclusive features, such as Assistant. Unfortunately, the service launched with the button disabled on the controller — until now, that is.
These are the best apps to listen to your favorite podcasts with
There are plenty of great podcast Android apps, but if you want to use the best of the best, you'll find them in this roundup.