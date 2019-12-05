Google One appSource: Joe Maring / Android Central

Launched in August 2018, Google One is Google's paid subscription service for cloud storage. Plans start at $1.99/month for 100GB of space, with plans going all the way up to 30TB for $299.99/month.

Subscribers also get little perks/goodies throughout the year, including things like Google Play credits, discounts on hotels, and cashback on Google Store purchases.

Amazon's 12 Days of Deals is here with big discounts for all

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's where some of our members stand on whether or not they use Google One.

areyes1631

I did the free the months.

Reply
mgbosshogg

Aye. I'm on the Google 2TB plan. Use about 1TB. Only back up what's important these days. Tried quite a few competitors, have to say the Google offering had worked best for me.

Reply
jsarino

^^^Ah, cool! I'm at the 300 GB tier (200 GB + 100 GB bonus from Pixelbook), and only used 30 GB so far.

Reply
hawklet00

I did3 months

Reply

What about you? Do you subscribe to Google One?

Join the conversation in the forums!