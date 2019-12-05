Launched in August 2018, Google One is Google's paid subscription service for cloud storage. Plans start at $1.99/month for 100GB of space, with plans going all the way up to 30TB for $299.99/month.

Subscribers also get little perks/goodies throughout the year, including things like Google Play credits, discounts on hotels, and cashback on Google Store purchases.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's where some of our members stand on whether or not they use Google One.