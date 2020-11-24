Whenever Google launches a new Pixel phone, it uses that flashy hardware to usher in a bunch of new software features, too. With the Pixel 5, one of its software highlights is the revamped Google Camera app.

This new version of Google Camera adds a refreshed user interface, better zoom controls, and more goodies. As of a few days ago, the update (version 8.1) began rolling out to older Pixel phones.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already talking about the update.

What about you? Do you have the Google Camera 8.1 update on your phone?

