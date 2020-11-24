Google Pixel 5Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

Whenever Google launches a new Pixel phone, it uses that flashy hardware to usher in a bunch of new software features, too. With the Pixel 5, one of its software highlights is the revamped Google Camera app.

This new version of Google Camera adds a refreshed user interface, better zoom controls, and more goodies. As of a few days ago, the update (version 8.1) began rolling out to older Pixel phones.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are already talking about the update.

Scott337

I read about this the other day, but have not received any Camera app updates on my 4XL. I'm still on the same camera version as you. Google usually rolls these out slowly, so we should receive it "soon". Just like the new Assistant / Maps update with Driving Mode that is "rolling out" .... still haven't seen that yet either.

eric002

I read about it just like the two of you did, but for my Pixel 3 XL at home, it still hasn't received any updates. I just upgraded to the Pixel 5 which has all the updates of course.

fwn

I downloaded the APK and it works great. I did not want to wait.

htcrazy

Just got the 8.1 update a few minutes ago.

What about you? Do you have the Google Camera 8.1 update on your phone?

