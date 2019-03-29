Best answer: Yes. With the current state of wireless technology, wired has better audio quality than wireless for the foreseeable future.

Comparing audio compression

When it comes to headphones, the sound quality is crucial and if you want superior sound, you might be wondering if USB-C headphones are better than wireless or other wired connections. Let's consider the audio compression with USB-C, Bluetooth, and a traditional 3.5mm jack.

First, we'll check out the difference between the wired headphones.

Audio over USB-C and a traditional 3.5mm audio jack should be identical, with the only difference being the 3.5mm jack is an analog signal and USB-C is digital. This means that audio that is carried over the 3.5mm jack will need to be converted from a digital signal (from your phone or tablet) to an analog signal your headphone or speaker can read.

Since they're both wired, they're able to produce "near-lossless" quality audio. This is only important if you rip your music from a CD or if you use a streaming service such as TIDAL, which offers a "Hi-Fi" streaming option. Lossless or near-lossless audio attempts to retain as much of the original song as possible. You'll only be able to hear this type of audio when using a wired connection such as USB-C.

Streaming services such as Apple Music and Spotify use what's known as "lossy" compression. These services use techniques to lower the overall file size and cut out audio frequencies most humans won't hear. For these services, any headphone, whether wired or wireless, will for the most part sound the same.